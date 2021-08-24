checkAd

Backbone Consultants Enters New Agreement with Top 10 Life Insurance Company to provide expanded IT Audit Services

Backbone Consultants, a division of CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced a new agreement with a Top 10 life insurance company, with more than $90 billion in assets to provide IT audit co-sourcing services.

Financial industries use audits for a number of important business and compliance requirements from ensuring there is an effective governance structure to assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of IT controls and internal processes. CynergisTek’s audit services are designed to measure organizations against HIPAA, GLBA, SOX, GDPR, PCI, and general IT audit principles.

Many organizations choose independent audit support to fill gaps in their existing program, cover shortages of audit staff, or simply augment internal capabilities to be able to compare results. Backbone Consultants serve organizations through staff augmentation, consulting for audit readiness, and providing independent formal audits. “The Backbone team is steeped in the experience gained through the start that many of them received with organizations such as Deloitte, PWC, Ernst & Young, etc.,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek. “I’m continually impressed with how closely they work with their clients to bring their expertise in such a seamless fashion, creating a true partnership.”

“Backbone Consultants bring deep technical skills and industry understanding to assist our clients in addressing their unique internal audit needs. We are excited to apply the depth and reach of our expertise in the financial services industry; partnering with our clients to help them identify and mitigate the cybersecurity risks facing their organizations,” said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner at Backbone Consultants. He continues, “Backbone’s experience and knowledge in cybersecurity, data privacy, and IT auditing coupled with our growing expertise in the financial services industry creates encouraging growth opportunities now and as we move into 2022.”

About Backbone Consultants

Backbone Consultants provides premium quality Information Technology Risk Advisory Services including: IT Audits, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy to clients primary in the healthcare, medical device, manufacturing and financial services industries with its staff of proven and driven industry certified IT Audit, Cybersecurity & Privacy professionals

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




