SkyWater and Rockley Photonics Expand Relationship to Enable Wafer Back-End-Of-Line Processing for Wearable Health Sensors

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, and Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that they have broadened their engagement to include wafer back-end-of-line processing for Rockley’s spectrophotometer-on-a-chip health monitoring solution. The expanded relationship with SkyWater, which is part of the multi-sourcing efforts at Rockley, will enhance Rockley’s manufacturing network reliability and scalability.

Rockley utilized SkyWater’s Advanced Technology Services through the development phase, transitioned to production Wafer Services for front-end processing, and now utilizes back-end-of-line assembly capabilities at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility in Florida. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM (TaaS) model combines process R&D, wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging technology services to provide customers with powerful competitive advantages, including supply chain transparency, robust IP protection, and an accelerated time to market.

“SkyWater provides us with a domestic U.S. source for advanced wafer-level components which is a critical part of our multi-source supply chain strategy. As we target high-volume consumer and industrial applications, deepening our connection with SkyWater is an important step in expanding our manufacturing ecosystem,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. “The expansion of our strong, multi-year relationship with SkyWater is evidence of our shared vision for Rockley’s unique silicon photonics platform.”

“This is an excellent example of the value our TaaS model brings to our customers to develop customized manufacturing solutions that enable their differentiated technologies,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. “Rockley’s innovative silicon photonics platform is an important breakthrough in the fast-growing health wearables market and aligns with SkyWater’s market strategy, extending our value chain for this application space. We’re excited to be Rockley’s strategic supplier in the U.S. to provide them with both front-end and back-end-of-line solutions to help Rockley bring its transformational technology to market.”