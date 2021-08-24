checkAd

Fastly Lists Its Award-Winning Next-Gen WAF in AWS Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of its award-winning next-gen web application firewall (WAF) as both a private listing and public offer in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Fastly's addition to the AWS Marketplace allows businesses to quickly and efficiently access its WAF through a unified billing and procurement process, providing superior and comprehensive protection to fast-evolving tech stacks.

“As the critical role of web applications and APIs in the global business community continues to escalate in an online-first world, companies today are up against an entirely new class of security threats,” said Emily Friedberg, group vice president of global channel and partnerships at Fastly. “Fastly’s listing in AWS Marketplace brings fast deployment, visibility, and protection so reliable that more than 90% of customers run our WAF in blocking mode, greatly reducing endless rule tuning and false positives that get in the way of legitimate traffic. We’re excited to work with even more AWS customers to leverage Fastly’s next-gen WAF, a recipient of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice distinction for three years in a row.”

As the internet has become a global economic and social axis point, always-on instant experiences with embedded security and privacy are mission critical for competing in today’s business world. Malicious attacks continue to evolve, from account takeover to API abuse to web app business logic attacks and more. Fastly's next-gen WAF can enable organizations with security they can actually use, keeping websites secure while helping to detect threats before they impact the business or the bottom line.

As part of this listing, Fastly has engaged with Presidio as a player in the AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) program to resell Fastly’s next-gen WAF. Presidio customers will enjoy powerful and easy-to-use solutions with the addition of Fastly to AWS Marketplace’s CPPO program.

“Securing critical digital assets is absolutely essential,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Senior Vice President at Presidio. “Offering Fastly’s next-gen WAF to our customers through the AWS Marketplace helps us continue to allow our customers to build resiliency and visibility into their websites and applications for highly effective protection.”

To access Fastly’s next-gen WAF in the AWS Marketplace, customers can view the listing here, and Presidio customers can now add Fastly’s next-gen WAF directly to their AWS Marketplace purchases.

