checkAd

NACD Names AIG’s Lucy Fato to its 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM Honoree List for the 4th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has named Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs, to its prestigious 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM honoree list for the 4th consecutive year.

The NACD is a leading authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 corporate board members. The NACD Directorship 100TM honoree list is an annual recognition of leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and other influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

“Once again, we congratulate Lucy for this well-deserved recognition of her significant expertise in corporate governance and boardroom best practices,” said Peter Zaffino, President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG. “Lucy exemplifies excellence in her approach and quality of work for all of AIG’s stakeholders and she sets the standard for ethics, integrity and transparency for AIG colleagues, the insurance industry and across the corporate governance community.”

In addition to her executive responsibilities at AIG, Ms. Fato is active as an insurance industry representative and a civic leader. She is a member of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) State Insurance Advisory Board and a member of the Life Insurance Council of NY (LICONY) Board of Directors.

Ms. Fato serves on the Board of Directors of Advocates for Children of New York, a non-profit organization that works to ensure a high-quality education for children who are at risk for school-based discrimination or academic failure. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation, the Board of Trustees of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance and is as a member of the Board of the Coalition for the Homeless, the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NACD Names AIG’s Lucy Fato to its 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM Honoree List for the 4th Consecutive Year The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has named Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs, to its prestigious 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM honoree list for the 4th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21AIG to Redeem 4.875% Notes Due 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21AIG Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten