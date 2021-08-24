NACD Names AIG’s Lucy Fato to its 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM Honoree List for the 4th Consecutive Year

The NACD is a leading authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 corporate board members. The NACD Directorship 100TM honoree list is an annual recognition of leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and other influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has named Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs, to its prestigious 2021 NACD Directorship 100TM honoree list for the 4th consecutive year.

“Once again, we congratulate Lucy for this well-deserved recognition of her significant expertise in corporate governance and boardroom best practices,” said Peter Zaffino, President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG. “Lucy exemplifies excellence in her approach and quality of work for all of AIG’s stakeholders and she sets the standard for ethics, integrity and transparency for AIG colleagues, the insurance industry and across the corporate governance community.”

In addition to her executive responsibilities at AIG, Ms. Fato is active as an insurance industry representative and a civic leader. She is a member of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) State Insurance Advisory Board and a member of the Life Insurance Council of NY (LICONY) Board of Directors.

Ms. Fato serves on the Board of Directors of Advocates for Children of New York, a non-profit organization that works to ensure a high-quality education for children who are at risk for school-based discrimination or academic failure. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation, the Board of Trustees of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance and is as a member of the Board of the Coalition for the Homeless, the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children.

