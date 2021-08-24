ALYI Expands EV Rideshare Pilot To Ethiopia

The pilot expansion in Ethiopia has been in the works for approximately the last year. Dr. Torno visited Addis Ababa earlier this month to finalize expansion plans.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced the company has expanded its Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot to Ethiopia. The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order. CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year. The company intends to publish a specific revenue shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.

“Where Kenya uses motorcycles as taxis and delivery vehicles, Ethiopia uses three wheeled ‘Tuk Tuks,’” said Dr. Torno. “So part of the groundwork involved in our expansion to Ethiopia included finding a Tuk Tuk manufacturer open to an EV collaboration. We now have a manufacturer relationship and expect to have our first electric Tuk Tuk’s on the road in Ethiopia soon, well before the end of the year.”

Africa has millions of motorcycles, both two wheeled and three wheeled, deployed as taxis or boda-bodas and tuk tuks, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business discussed above.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.