wallstreet:online AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a majority vote

wallstreet:online AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a majority vote

24.08.2021
Berlin, 24 August 2021

The shareholders of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) have approved at today's annual general meeting all agenda items with majorities between 70.4% and 99.9%. At the virtual general meeting 71.55% of the share capital were represented.

At the annual general meeting it was decided, amongst other things, with more than 99% of the votes to fully carry forward to new account the net income for the year 2020 of around EUR 5.3 million. Moreover, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board André Kolbinger and the Member of the Supervisory Board René Krüger were elected to the Supervisory Board for another term of four years. The shareholders also approved all other agenda items with a clear majority.

The detailed voting results are available on the website of wallstreet:online AG under https://www.wallstreet-online.ag/hv.

 

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. With more than 187,000 securities accounts including 142,000 with the Smartbroker (status 6/2021), the Berlin-based financial services provider ranges already among the leading providers on the market. The company manages altogether assets in an amount of almost EUR [7] billion (status 6/2021). At the same time the company (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With around 297 million page impressions (status 2/2021), the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and the largest finance community. In the forums of the four stock exchange portals more than 800,000 users with financial affinity are registered.

 

