Oscar Mayer and Lyft Team up to Give Fans Unexpected Rides in the Iconic Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been an Airbnb, a setting for a marriage proposal, traveled to Alaska via barge and the reason for joy in all 50 states, but never has it been available on a rideshare app … until now.

Oscar Mayer teams up with Lyft (Photo: Business Wire)

The iconic meat brand and Lyft are teaming up to spark miles of smiles by surprising lucky Lyft XL riders with free Wienermobile trips in some of the nation’s hottest rideshare cities.

Lyft passengers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta who call a Lyft XL may be surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime pick-up from the hottest wheels in town: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer has a legacy of elevating enjoyment from people’s plates into pop culture – from our 27-foot long Wienermobile, to the iconic Weenie Whistle, to the famed ‘Oh I wish jingle’, said Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director, Oscar Mayer. “With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go.”

From August 25 through August 27, two five-star drivers, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, will surprise lucky riders when they call a Lyft XL and get a wiener rideshare instead. Riders will enjoy the trip with music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks and, of course, Weenie Whistles, all the way to their destination.

“Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you’re headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert,” said Ethan Eyler, Director of Brand Products at Lyft. “We’re excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile.”

Turning rideshares into bunderful journeys is the latest way Oscar Mayer stays true to their rich history of sparking smiles and uniting millions around a love of meat. For more information on the #WienermobileLyft follow @OscarMayer and @Lyft on Twitter and check out our video on YouTube. For more information on the Wienermobile itself, check out the website and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

