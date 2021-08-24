checkAd

Nass Valley Creates an Organic-based, Vegan CBD Pet Care Line of Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:13  |  31   |   |   

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic-based, vegan CBD pet care line of products.

Nass Valley sources their products from USA-grown organic hemp and uses safe and best-in-class production practices to maintain the integrity of their products. 

“CBD products are seen as safe to give your dog and will not get your pup ‘high’,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “CBD oil has become the keystone therapy for pets, providing relief from muscles and joint discomfort and aiding in calming and relaxing them.”

Nass Valley believes that all pets deserve high quality and care in their products. 

To find out more about Nass Valley’s CBD pet care products and to try the broad-spectrum treats and tinctures to help your pet feel great and stay active, go to nassvalleyproducts.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

 For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

pr@nassvalleygateway.com

214-799-0730





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nass Valley Creates an Organic-based, Vegan CBD Pet Care Line of Products Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic-based, vegan CBD pet care line of products. Nass Valley sources their products from USA-grown …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board