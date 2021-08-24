checkAd

Alert Logic Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services

New report recognizes global MDR provider for comprehensive coverage and cloud-first approach with strengths in AWS environments, threat hunting, and white-glove customer experience

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.1 The IDC MarketScape evaluates 15 managed detection and response (MDR) providers based on current and future capabilities, presenting a thorough analysis of these solutions for organizations seeking to strengthen their protection and defense against cybersecurity threats.

Comprehensive MDR

The defining characteristic of a comprehensive MDR solution is its focus on delivering meaningful security outcomes to alleviate both pre- and post-breach concerns. Effective MDR maximizes visibility to the threat surface, rapidly detects and responds to threats, and minimizes the impact of vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and attacks. Alert Logic MDR maximizes the ability to detect and respond to threats and minimizes the impact of successful attacks for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Through a combination of automated response and expert guidance with advanced analytical tools, Alert Logic reduces dwell time before any real damage is done.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Optimally, MDR services enable organizations to maintain a consistent level of awareness and protection, along with the flexibility to reprioritize, reassess, and reconfigure their risk as well as detection and response tolerances and activities. Increasingly, security leaders view MDR as a necessity to help mature their cybersecurity programs."2

Protecting Businesses in the Cloud

Alert Logic's purpose-built MDR technology is designed and optimized for public cloud environments – enabling IT and security teams to seamlessly operate in their current work environment, including serverless and container workloads. Alert Logic is increasingly sought by organizations needing to secure AWS workloads, providing them with protection and monitoring of essential resources 24/7.

"IT organizations are placing greater value on the ability for MDR providers to offer broad coverage for cloud migration, transformation, and optimization," said Christina Richmond, Program Vice President, Security Services, IDC. "Security leaders are beginning to examine security from a strategic, business, and industry viewpoint to understand how they can be proactive and better prepared for attacks."

