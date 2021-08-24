Adyton Reports Fergusson Island Gameta Trenching, intersecting long intervals of mineralisation including 60m @ 1.68g/t Au, incl 16m @ 2.29g/t Au and 6m @ 3.39g/t Au

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) (“Adyton”) is pleased to provide an update on the auxiliary trenching program which is following the recently successful diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Gameta Gold Project on Fergusson Island, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.

T2A: 60m @ 1.68 g/t Au Incl 16m @ 2.29 g/t Au Incl 24m @ 1.96 g/t Au Incl 6m @ 3.9 g/t Au



T2B: 16m @ 1.07 g/t Au Incl 4m @ 2.22 g/t Au



T2C: 14m @ 1.07 g/t Au Incl 2m @ 2.11



Previously reported diamond core drilling results which exceeded historical grades are complimented by outcropping trenching samples.



Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton, commented, “The success of our maiden drilling program at Gameta continues to be validated via the recent trenching results. This deposit is outcropping at surface with grade exceeding the historical results. The combination of Gameta and Wapolu deposits will have sufficient scale to produce an economic project with substantial upside. We are now accelerating technical studies and the next phase of drilling to further define the significant potential of the Ferguson Island project.”

Overview of trenching program

A small trenching program was carried out around the area of the recently completed Adyton drilling program (see below Figure 1: Location of Gameta” Trenching) to confirm surface mineralisation and provide support to the near surface drilling results. The trench results intersected long-runs of 1-2 g/t Au mineralisation (T2A: 60m @ 1.68 g/t Au) with zones of higher grade (T2A: 16m @ 2.29 g/t Au and 6m @ 3.9 g/t Au) confirming the drill results.

The trenching intersected the main mineralised zone (the Detachment Fault Zone), along with hanging wall colluvium and basement metamorphics. The trench results will now be incorporated into the updated resource model.

Figure 1: Location of Gameta Trenching

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce0cb58-bbdc-458c ...

About the Fergusson Island project

Fergusson Island is one of the D’Entrecasteaux Islands, which are in the western end of the Woodlark extension (Woodlark Basin).

Adyton has three separate exploration projects on Fergusson Island:

The Gameta Gold Project, which currently has a 360,000-ounce gold (oz Au) inferred mineral resource (1). The Wapolu Project, which currently has a 140,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource (1). Oredi Creek has widespread epithermal gold mineralisation associated with a fault zone with rock chips up to 1.4 g/t Au and a drill intersection of 70m @ 0.5 g/t Au from previous drilling programs. Importantly, this project, although early stage, adds significant strategic value to the Adyton landholding position on Fergusson Island.



The geological setting is dominated by Miocene-Recent crustal thinning created by extension (stretching) of the crust. This thinning has resulted in doming of metamorphic core complexes separated from an over-thrusted sub-seafloor oceanic mantle by a decollement (Detachment Fault Zone or DFZ), overlaying ultramafic rocks of the obducted block.

Gold mineralisation is hosted in the DFZ and within the footwall dioritic gneiss and appears to be both fracture- and dyke-related, plus sulphide-hosted.

The mineralisation model for Gameta and Wapolu suggests that gold is associated with hydrothermal fluids and is concentrated in shallow-dipping deposits within or immediately adjacent to the DFZ, which bounds the metamorphic core complexes. This general setting is analogous to such deposits as Misima in PNG and Mesquite and Picacho in California.

The gold occurs in association with fine sulphides as disseminations and in epithermal quartz veins in lensoid zones parallel to the DFZ. (2)

(1) Notes Regarding Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) dated December 17, 2020, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of: (i) at Gameta, 7.2 ‎million tonnes at an average grade of 1.55 g/t Au, for contained gold of 360,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off ‎grade of 0.8 g/t Au; and (ii) at Wapolu, 3.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.42 g/t Au, for contained gold ‎of 140,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t Au.



See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Fergusson Island Technical Report”) dated February 1, 2021 and prepared for XIB by Mark Berry ‎‎(MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Ian Ryan Roy (MAIG), each an independent ‎mining consultant and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101‎, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



(2) Information regarding trenches and exploration results reported in this release

Location ID DDH Proximity Sample ID wgs84_E wgs84_N RL Type Int m Au ppm Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-001 257,127 8,958,627 82 Trench 1 0.88 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-002 257,128 8,958,626 82 Trench 1 0.57 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-003 257,129 8,958,625 82 Trench 1 0.53 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-004 257,130 8,958,625 82 Trench 1 0.73 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-005 257,130 8,958,624 82 Trench 1 2.18 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-006 257,131 8,958,624 82 Trench 1 0.28 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-007 257,131 8,958,624 83 Trench 1 1.24 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-008 257,131 8,958,623 83 Trench 1 1.31 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-009 257,131 8,958,623 83 Trench 1 0.54 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-010 257,130 8,958,622 83 Trench 1 0.21 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-011 257,130 8,958,620 83 Trench 1 0.49 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-012 257,130 8,958,619 83 Trench 1 1.41 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-013 257,130 8,958,618 83 Trench 1 1.12 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-014 257,129 8,958,617 83 Trench 1 0.72 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-015 257,129 8,958,616 83 Trench 1 0.71 Gameta Trench 1 T1 GRC019 / GRC020 TG-016 257,129 8,958,615 83 Trench 1 1.01 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-017 256,836 8,959,150 41 Trench 2 0.16 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-018 256,839 8,959,149 41 Trench 2 0.66 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-019 256,841 8,959,149 41 Trench 2 1.36 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-020 256,843 8,959,148 41 Trench 2 3.17 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-021 256,845 8,959,148 41 Trench 2 2.12 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-022 256,846 8,959,147 41 Trench 2 2.30 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-023 256,849 8,959,146 41 Trench 2 1.29 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-024 256,851 8,959,145 41 Trench 2 2.47 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-025 256,852 8,959,144 41 Trench 2 2.89 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-026 256,854 8,959,143 41 Trench 2 2.68 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-027 256,856 8,959,142 41 Trench 2 0.41 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-028 256,858 8,959,141 42 Trench 2 0.81 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-029 256,860 8,959,140 42 Trench 2 1.10 Gameta Trench 2 T2A GRC186 TG-030 256,862 8,959,139 42 Trench 2 1.50 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-031 256,864 8,959,139 42 Trench 2 0.80 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-032 256,866 8,959,138 42 Trench 2 0.59 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-033 256,867 8,959,137 42 Trench 2 3.47 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-034 256,869 8,959,136 42 Trench 2 4.94 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-035 256,871 8,959,135 42 Trench 2 3.29 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-036 256,871 8,959,134 42 Trench 2 1.43 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-037 256,873 8,959,131 43 Trench 2 1.08 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-038 256,875 8,959,129 43 Trench 2 0.73 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-039 256,876 8,959,127 43 Trench 2 1.10 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-040 256,877 8,959,125 43 Trench 2 1.78 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-041 256,879 8,959,123 43 Trench 2 1.85 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-042 256,880 8,959,121 43 Trench 2 1.35 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-043 256,882 8,959,119 43 Trench 2 1.41 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-044 256,884 8,959,117 43 Trench 2 1.07 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-045 256,885 8,959,115 43 Trench 2 0.71 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-046 256,885 8,959,112 43 Trench 2 0.86 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-047 256,886 8,959,111 45 Trench 2 0.91 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-048 256,886 8,959,108 45 Trench 2 0.86 Gameta Trench 2 T2A ADD016 TG-049 256,887 8,959,107 45 Trench 2 0.39 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-050 256,893 8,959,069 56 Trench 2 0.66 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-051 256,895 8,959,068 56 Trench 2 0.89 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-052 256,897 8,959,068 56 Trench 2 0.07 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-053 256,898 8,959,066 56 Trench 2 2.02 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-054 256,900 8,959,066 56 Trench 2 2.41 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-055 256,902 8,959,065 56 Trench 2 0.99 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-056 256,904 8,959,064 56 Trench 2 1.15 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-057 256,905 8,959,063 56 Trench 2 0.38 Gameta Trench 2 T2B ADD007 / ADD015 TG-058 256,907 8,959,062 56 Trench 2 0.04 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-059 256,904 8,959,051 59 Trench 2 0.86 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-060 256,904 8,959,049 59 Trench 2 0.71 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-061 256,905 8,959,047 59 Trench 2 1.14 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-062 256,906 8,959,046 59 Trench 2 2.11 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-063 256,906 8,959,044 59 Trench 2 1.02 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-064 256,907 8,959,042 59 Trench 2 1.06 Gameta Trench 2 T2C ADD007 / ADD015 TG-065 256,908 8,959,040 59 Trench 2 0.62 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-066 256,924 8,959,051 52 Trench 2 0.04 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-067 256,925 8,959,049 52 Trench 2 0.02 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-068 256,926 8,959,047 52 Trench 2 0.01 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-069 256,927 8,959,046 52 Trench 2 0.01 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-070 256,927 8,959,044 52 Trench 2 0.32 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-071 256,928 8,959,042 51 Trench 2 0.22 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-072 256,930 8,959,040 51 Trench 2 0.05 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-073 256,930 8,959,038 51 Trench 2 0.03 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-074 256,931 8,949,036 51 Trench 2 0.02 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-075 256,932 8,959,035 51 Trench 2 0.47 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-076 256,933 8,959,033 51 Trench 2 1.31 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-077 256,933 8,959,031 50 Trench 2 0.04 Gameta Trench 2 T2D ADD011 / ADD015 TG-078 256,934 8,959,029 50 Trench 2 0.03

(Coordinates in UTM Zone 56, Southern Hemisphere (WGS84)

Surface trenching has been carried out by an excavator dug line of trench of varying orientation but predominantly along the mineralised zone (the Detachment Fault Zone DFZ) within the existing inferred resource zone, primarily to support the recently completed surface drilling program. Sampling has been carried out on 1m or 2m intervals along the trench, with the full sample being sent for assay. Assays are not capped.





(3) Information regarding QA / QC procedures in relation to exploration results reported in this release

Gold assays have been carried out by Lead collection 50g charge Fire Assay with AAS finish at Intertek Laboratories, Lae, PNG, an accredited laboratory to ISO/IEC 17025 (2005) for quantitative gold determination. Sampling methodology is appropriate and in-line with standard approaches to trench sampling for the type of mineralisation being encountered. Assays are subject to quality control measures where certified reference materials / standards are included as part of the quality assurance / quality control process.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Rod Watt, BSc Hons (Geo), FAusIMM, Chief Geologist and a director of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Adyton Resources Corp press release dated May 05, 2021: “The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Rod Watt, who is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI43-101). Mr. Watt consents to the inclusion of his name in this release. Mr. Watt verified the data disclosed in this press release in accordance with industry standard best practices, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained therein.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans for additional drill testing, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of additional drill results, and the preparation of a resource upgrade in Q3 2021. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Map showing the location of Adyton’s Papua New Guinea exploration projects relative to significant PNG gold projects.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b8a3c63-cc4e-4e8c ...

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021, and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ADY” on February 24, 2021.

Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701: GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.