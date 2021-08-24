Adhera Therapeutics Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I for New Type 1 Diabetes Drug Candidate

Adhera to develop MLR-1023 as a new drug for Type I diabetes with a focus on C-peptide positive patients (~320,000 – 480,000 patients in U.S.)

Laboratory and clinical research support MLR-1023 as the world’s first safe, effective beta cell proliferative agent

Adhera will leverage existing data to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Type 1 diabetes patients



Baton Rouge, LA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Company has executed an exclusive license agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc. (“Melior Pharma 1”) defining the terms and conditions for which Adhera will license MLR-1023 (tolimidone) from Melior Pharma 1 for the purpose of developing a novel therapeutic for Type 1 diabetes.

MLR-1023, a lyn kinase activator, has demonstrated exceptional clinical safety and tolerability in over 700 patients in Phase 2a and Phase 2b Type 2 diabetes studies. Adhera will focus its initial clinical trials on patients with Type 1 diabetes where the Company can benefit from a number of factors, including the existing safety profile to move directly into Phase 2 clinical trials, a shorter and less expensive clinical pathway compared to Type 2 diabetes, independent research demonstrating a robust therapeutic effect by MLR-1023 in a Type 1 diabetes animal model, and large addressable market due to the lack of alternative treatment options in Type 1 diabetes aside from insulin injections or an insulin pump.

In Type 1 diabetes patients, the pancreas produces little to no insulin. At a cellular level, the immune system attacks pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, leaving the patient with deficient levels of insulin to control blood glucose and dependency upon exogenous insulin. Approximately 20-30 percent of Type 1 diabetes patients have demonstratable amounts of beta cell mass as determined by detectable amount of the insulin synthesis byproduct, C-peptide. Research indicates the potential for MLR-1023 to induce proliferation of a patient’s remaining beta cells. Melior and Adhera hypothesize that if the beta cell mass can be expanded in the C-peptide positive patient population, it may be possible to either reduce or eliminate the exogenous insulin requirement.