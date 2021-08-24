checkAd

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

Total Revenue Increased 17% YoY to a Second Quarter Record
Specialty Foodservice Increased 148% YoY and Up 49% QoQ

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

“We are thrilled by the return to year-over-year growth within our specialty foodservice operations, which helped produce record second-quarter revenues and a 17% increase over the prior year period. Our foodservice business increased 148% despite continued uncertainty related to increasing COVID-19 cases. In addition, IVFH’s agile operations, strong supplier network, and leading procurement teams allowed the Company to navigate unprecedented industry-wide supply chain challenges during the second quarter. We continue to leverage our strong platform and leading service-oriented culture to help our foodservice customers and e-commerce partners navigate rapidly evolving market conditions,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“As expected, second quarter e-commerce sales were down compared to last year’s heightened level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to pre-covid levels, second quarter e-commerce sales were up 84% from the 2019 second quarter and have grown 113% from the 2019 first half. In addition, our average order value continues to experience improving trends throughout our e-commerce platform. Our growth-oriented e-commerce strategies remain focused on pursuing additional partnerships, creating new transformative verticals, and introducing additional subscription-based products. We are also differentiating our brands and creating heightened awareness of our unique value propositions, while leveraging our leading digitally enabled, plug-and-play, direct-to-consumer platform. The progress we are making is encouraging, and I am excited by the positive momentum underway across our strong distribution channels, especially as we prepare for the seasonally strong holiday season.”

“We are also focused on transforming our operations, controlling costs, and returning to profitability. During the second quarter our gross margin improved from the first quarter, and we continue to prudently control SG&A expenses. We are working to leverage our fixed expenses and labor costs and, as a percent of revenue, SG&A expenses were the lowest level since 2019. I believe we have a significant opportunity to leverage our cost structure and further improve efficiencies as our business scales,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results
Revenues in the 2021 second quarter increased 17% to $14.0 million, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Second-quarter revenue benefitted from an 148% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. The increase in specialty foodservice revenue was partially offset by a 56% decrease in e-commerce revenues as a result of heightened COVID-19 driven demand in 2020 compared to 2021. Compared to pre-covid levels, second quarter e-commerce revenue is up 84% from the 2019 second quarter, reflecting strong organic growth. For the first half of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $26.2 million, compared to $25.3 million last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2021
 		  % of Net
Revenues
 		  June 30,
2020
 		  % of Net
Revenues
 		  %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $ 10,161,000   73 %   $ 4,105,000   34 %   148 %
E-commerce   3,285,000   23 %     7,454,000   62 %   -56 %
National Brand Management   265,000   2 %     283,000   3 %   -6 %
Logistics   263,000   2 %     156,000   1 %   69 %
Total IVFH $ 13,974,000   100 %   $ 11,998,000   100 %   16 %


  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2021
 		  % of Net
Revenues
 		  June 30,
2020
 		  % of Net
Revenues
 		  %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $ 16,989,000   65 %   $ 14,018,000   55 %   21 %
E-commerce   8,265,000   32 %     10,332,000   41 %   -20 %
National Brand Management   491,000   2 %     533,000   2 %   -8 %
Logistics   411,000   1 %     421,000   2 %   -2 %
Total IVFH $ 26,156,000   100 %   $ 25,304,000   100 %   3 %


For the 2021 second quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year, and $4.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The $0.2 million decrease was primarily due to lower payroll and related costs, advertising costs, and increased efficiencies.

The Company reported a net loss for the 2021 second quarter of $(0.9 million), or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.7 million), or $(0.05) per share, in the prior year’s second quarter. For the first six months of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(2.8 million), or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $(4.9 million), or $(0.14) per share, for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted net income (see tables below) for the 2021 second quarter was a loss of $(0.8 million), or $(0.022) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.043) per share, for the same period last year. For the six months of 2021, adjusted net income was a loss of $(2.3 million), or $(0.063) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(2.6 million), or $(0.074) per share, for the same period last year

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 second quarter was a loss of $(0.6 million), compared to Cash EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 first six months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(1.8 million), compared to an EBITDA loss of $(2.2 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
IVFH’s direct to consumer e-commerce platforms and multiple distribution channels connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice customers via leading national partnerships, and consumers via leading e-commerce channels, positions IVFH as a compelling industry resource for artisanal food producers, chefs, and the home gourmand. IVFH’s direct to consumer specialty food platforms include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

  June 30,   December 31,
    2021       2020  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,639,359     $ 5,060,015  
Accounts receivable, net   2,923,798       2,380,305  
Inventory   3,032,879       3,719,786  
Other current assets   348,241       286,815  
Total current assets   7,944,277       11,446,921  
       
Property and equipment, net   8,362,522       8,550,401  
Investments   286,725       496,575  
Right to use assets, operating leases, net   285,396       246,737  
Right to use assets, finance leases, net   710,743       776,439  
Other amortizable intangible assets, net   94,640       100,380  
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets   1,532,822       1,532,822  
Total assets $ 19,217,125     $ 23,150,275  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,052,543     $ 5,098,523  
Accrued interest, current portion   33,128       28,873  
Deferred revenue   980,535       2,917,676  
Line of Credit   2,000,000       2,000,000  
Notes payable - current portion, net of discount   2,037,495       1,741,571  
Lease liability - operating leases, current   92,762       87,375  
Lease liability - finance leases, current   148,094       146,004  
Contingent liability - current portion   187,000       187,000  
Total current liabilities   9,531,557       12,207,022  
       
Accrued interest, long term portion   5,848       -  
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current   192,634       159,362  
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current   565,365       638,137  
Contingent liability - long-term   108,600       116,600  
Note payable - long term portion, net   7,401,327       6,151,345  
Total liabilities   17,805,331       19,272,466  
       
Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)   -       -  
Interco      
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,800,629 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 35,963,049 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   3,877       3,817  
Additional paid-in capital   37,730,475       37,415,155  
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   (1,141,370 )     (1,141,370 )
Accumulated deficit   (35,181,188 )     (32,399,793 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,411,794       3,877,809  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,217,125     $ 23,150,275  
       
See notes to consolidated financial statements.   0       -  
           


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    For the Three   For the Three   For the Six   For the Six
    Months Ended   Months Ended   Months Ended   Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
                 
Revenue   $ 13,974,564     $ 11,997,649     $ 26,155,463     $ 25,303,569  
Cost of goods sold     10,165,144       8,677,096       19,044,058       18,869,960  
Gross margin     3,809,420       3,320,553       7,111,405       6,433,609  
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,663,302       4,895,430       9,514,130       9,508,191  
Impairment of intangible assets     -       -       -       1,698,952  
Total operating expenses     4,663,302       4,895,430       9,514,130       11,207,143  
                 
Operating (loss) income     (853,882 )     (1,574,877 )     (2,402,725 )     (4,773,534 )
                 
Other income (expense:)                
Impairment of investment     -       -       (209,850 )     -  
Other leasing income     1,900       10,977       7,040       21,856  
Interest expense, net     (85,542 )     (90,646 )     (175,860 )     (157,066 )
Total other income (expense)     (83,642 )     (79,669 )     (378,670 )     (135,210 )
                 
Net (loss) income before taxes     (937,524 )     (1,654,546 )     (2,781,395 )     (4,908,744 )
                 
Income tax expense     -       -       -       -  
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (937,524 )   $ (1,654,546 )   $ (2,781,395 )   $ (4,908,744 )
                 
Net (loss) income per share - basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.14 )
                 
Net (loss) income per share - diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.14 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     35,872,143       34,646,149       35,729,807       34,641,212  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     35,872,143       34,656,149       35,729,807       34,641,212  
                 


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the Six   For the Six
  Months Ended   Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2021       2020  
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (2,781,395 )   $ (4,908,744 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Impairment of intangible assets   -       1,698,952  
Impairment of investment   209,850       -  
Depreciation and amortization   271,973       442,465  
Amortization of right-of-use asset   49,700       107,271  
Amortization of prepaid loan fees   6,211       6,246  
Stock based compensation   315,380       221,109  
Provision for doubtful accounts   27,987       221,799  
       
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (571,480 )     1,217,181  
Inventory and other current assets, net   625,481       (578,575 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (1,035,849 )     (159,940 )
Deferred revenue   (1,937,141 )     (271,955 )
Contingent liabilities   (8,000 )     (24,000 )
Operating lease liability   (49,700 )     (107,271 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (4,876,983 )     (2,135,462 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for website development   -       (14,000 )
Acquisition of property and equipment   (12,686 )     (90,207 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (12,686 )     (104,207 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from line of credit   -       2,000,000  
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan   1,748,414       1,650,221  
Principal payments on debt   (208,719 )     (97,860 )
Principal payments financing leases   (70,682 )     (20,673 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   1,469,013       3,531,688  
       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (3,420,656 )     1,292,019  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   5,060,015       3,966,050  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,639,359     $ 5,258,069  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
       
Cash paid during the period for:      
Interest $ 162,636     $ 125,396  
       
Taxes $ -     $ -  
       
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Building improvements financed under note payable $ -     $ 851,934  
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 88,359     $ 214,930  
Investment in food related company $ -     $ 30,000  
Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ -     $ 152,548  
       


  Three Months Ended
(unaudited) 		  Six Months Ended
(unaudited)
  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1)              
Revenue $ 13,974,564     $ 11,997,649     $ 26,155,463     $ 25,303,569  
Net loss   (937,524 )     (1,654,546 )     (2,781,395 )     (4,908,744 )
Amortization of intangible assets (2)   2,870       -       5,740       210,032  
One-time charges   -       -       209,850       1,917,891  
Stock related expenses (3)   157,589       155,068       315,380       221,109  
Adjusted Net Loss
 $ (777,065 )   $ (1,499,478 )   $ (2,250,425 )   $ (2,559,712 )
                               
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (4)
   35,872,143       34,656,149       35,729,807       34,641,212  
                               
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.022 )   $ (0.043 )   $ (0.063 )   $ (0.074 )
               
  Three Months Ended
(unaudited) 		  Six Months Ended
(unaudited)
  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Cash EBITDA (1)              
Net loss $ (937,524 )   $ (1,654,546 )   $ (2,781,395 )   $ (4,908,744 )
Interest expense, taxes & other income   83,642       79,669       168,820       135,210  
Depreciation & amortization   136,149       117,931       271,973       442,496  
One-time charges   -       -       209,850       1,917,891  
Stock related expenses (3)   157,589       155,068       315,380       221,109  
Cash EBITDA $ (560,144 )   $ (1,301,878 )   $ (1,815,372 )   $ (2,192,038 )


(1) Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(2) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
(4) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger
Investor Relations Managing Director
Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(929) 275-1563 (216) 464-6400
rwallerstein@IVFH.com andrew@smberger.com
   




