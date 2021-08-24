checkAd

Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that four of their newest channels are now available on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. Cinedigm's launch includes sports centric Real Madrid TV, reality powerhouses So…Real and The Only Way Is Essex as well as Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network.

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go-to for fans. The following channels are now available The Roku Channel:

  • Real Madrid TV: a channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.
  • The Only Way Is Essex: the international series has been a hit on both sides of the pond. Featuring the first 13 seasons of the reality show, viewers won't have to miss a moment of the character they love to hate and hate to love.
  • So…Real: From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.
  • El Rey Network: the Latinx-infused, English-language channel founded by award winning director Robert Rodriguez has broken into the digital space featuring iconic grindhouse, cult classic action and horror/sci-fi film as well as fan favorites like The Director's Chair, Rebel Without A Crew and The Chuey Martinez Show.

"The Roku Channel continues to grow as a go-to destination for streaming, enabling users to discover and enjoy a wide variety of programming," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to help make such a variety of new channels that we know will appeal to each enthusiast audience available on The Roku Channel."

