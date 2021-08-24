checkAd

AirCarbon Exchange announces expansion with appointment of Director, Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 15:30  |  31   |   |   

SINGAPORE, LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the world's first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon credits with real-time trading and settlement, is pleased to announce and welcome carbon market pioneer Corinne Boone as Director, Americas. In this role, Corinne will be responsible for strategising and implementing ACX's expansion into the Americas, with an initial focus on Canada.

Corinne is the current Board Chair of the Canadian Energy Research Institute, a Director of EfficiencyOne and the Halifax Climate, Investment, Innovation and Impact Fund, and as ACX's new Director, Americas, brings 30 years of experience in climate markets and energy finance to the role.

The Canadian carbon market is expected to develop rapidly in the coming years. During the Climate Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April of this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada will reduce its GHG emissions by 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 - a significant increase above its earlier target of 30%, made under the Paris Agreement. 

The Government of Canada (GOC) has also pledged to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The GOC has established a minimum carbon price which currently sits at C$40/tonne and will increase to C$50/tonne in 2022 and by C$15/year thereafter up to C$170/tonne in 2030. This price will be used as a backstop for provinces that do not implement a carbon pricing system (carbon tax or cap and trade) as a central part of efforts to meet GHG emission limits.

Bill Pazos, Managing Director and Co-Founder of AirCarbon Exchange said: "We are thrilled to add someone of Corinne's calibre to the AirCarbon team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the carbon markets and will undoubtedly be a strong asset as we continue to expand our business. We believe the Canadian carbon markets are poised to grow exponentially over the coming years. Canada, at the provincial and federal levels, represents a very interesting basis for a vibrant marketplace, and we are keen to bring our established infrastructure to help scale the market by providing transparency and low transaction costs."

Corinne Boone, incoming Director, Americas at AirCarbon Exchange added: "The expansion of ACX into Canada represents a huge opportunity for increased access, volume and transparency in the developing Canadian offset market to contribute to Canada meeting its stated GHG commitments. I am so excited to lead this initiative as well as AirCarbon's broader expansion into the Americas and am looking forward to rolling these out to their full potential."

About AirCarbon Exchange

AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionising the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange currently has a 130-strong client base comprised of corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market.

Launched in 2019, the Exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The Exchange also utilizes the speed and efficiency of the Binance Smart Chain public blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The Exchange's core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.

As of May 2021, ACX is the world's first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all of its emissions 12 months forward.

For more information or to trade carbon, please reach out to info@AirCarbon.co or visit https://www.aircarbon.co. 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirCarbon Exchange announces expansion with appointment of Director, Americas SINGAPORE, LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the world's first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon credits with real-time trading and settlement, is pleased to announce and welcome carbon market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica
Casio to Release New EDIFICE Watches Incorporating 6K Carbon Fiber in Collaboration with Scuderia ...
UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys
Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of ...
PERA HUB and Brankas launch Southeast Asia's first Digital Remittance Platform, PERA HUB Conex
Financial Institutions Partnering with a Cloud Service Provider Can Better Leverage Technological ...
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...