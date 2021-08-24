Managers’ Transactions

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Pant, Eve Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: OÜ Mersok Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 676,907 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 676,907; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

Transaction date: 23.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 4,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Enn

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 583,871 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 583,871; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 71,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 71,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Suigussaar, Veiko

Position: Closely associated person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription