Majority of the companies and users are hesitant to adopt LEVs owing to outdated concerns regarding range and reliability.

Under the automotive sector strategy, NIDLP is aiming to attract 3 to 4 international manufacturers to locally manufacture EVs.

The mass production of batteries and available tax incentives will bring down the cost of EV, thus, making it cost-effective and the preferred choice.

Cities such as NEOM and SPARK are incorporating smart mobility into their urban planning.

Small format EVs may gain momentum in the near future, given their lower fuel and maintenance costs. They are also less dependent on charging infrastructure, since their power requirements are lower, and they are more likely to come in models that allow battery swapping.

Electric Vehicles in Food and Grocery Delivery sectors are expected to penetrate faster due to availability of hybrid models. Major demand regions such as Central and Western Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and AL-Khobar being major cities) to witness LEV penetration in the near future.

Service Contracts: In order for platforms to stay asset-light, service contracts with strategic partners (for EV deployment and charging infrastructure) present a high potential for deployment.

Several gaps in the LEV market such as a limited hybrid car range, high prices, insufficient battery life and an underdeveloped charging ecosystem are yet to be filled. Fleet operators need to create and manage vehicle service infrastructure and charging infrastructure on their own due to limited availability of existing set-ups in public domain.

The report titled "Future Potential Market of LEVs in Last Mile Delivery Industry in KSA – Favorable Government Policies and Better Charging Infrastructure Availability to drive the LEV Sales in KSA Market" by Ken Research suggested that the Light Electric Vehicle market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to available tax benefits and convenient usage. The advent of e-commerce, food and grocery deliveries leading to a rapid increase in demand for last-mile deliveries along with the initiatives taken by the government regarding the EV Infrastructure and Policies will increase its sale in the near future. The market is expected to register a positive ten year CAGR of 4.0% in terms of last mile delivery fleets during the forecast period 2020-2030F.