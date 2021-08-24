checkAd

Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on progress on pre-construction activities for its proposed Goose Mine on the 100%-owned Back River Gold Project (“Back River” or the “Project”) in Nunavut, Canada.

“Tremendous work has been completed during the first nine months of 2021 as we propel the Project towards a production decision,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “We have been advancing the underground exploration ramp at Umwelt, have completed critical civil works at the Goose site, and have prepared the Sabina Port facility to receive the largest sealift planned to date, which is now offloading the first ship. We have also completed detailed engineering and received issued for construction drawings for the process plant. In parallel we continue to work towards Project financing in order to make a production decision.”

Our Back River camps are working safely under Sabina’s COVID-19 Protocol Operational Framework. Sabina continues to engage with relevant authorities to modify protocols based on new information to ensure our measures are protective. Testing remains in place for all upon deployment and once on site. To date there have been zero cases of COVID-19 or any variants at camp.

Over the last 17 months, as a result of Territorial regulation, Sabina has been unable to utilize any of our Inuit employees. For those long-term employees, we have maintained a food support program during this time. The Company is now in discussions with the Government of Nunavut and the Government of Northwest Territories on a back to work program that will safely see our Inuit employees back at work at Back River in the near future.

Project Development Update

Engineering and Procurement

Sabina has continued to advance engineering activities for the plant process component and has now finalized these issued for construction (“IFC”) packages with Sacre Davey. The Company has also progressed detailed engineering on the balance of the plant and ancillary facilities.

Additionally, detailed engineering design for the Goose fuel farm is complete. Detailed design of site-wide water management structures such as the plant site pond, emergency discharge pond and creek crossings are anticipated by the end of 2021.

Sabina has also advanced vendor certified engineering drawings (“CE”) packages with FLSmidth for all process plant equipment, Toromont for the main power generation and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing for conveyor and tower packages. A contract to provide drawings for the recently purchased permanent accommodation complex is also underway. Armtec Inc. has been contracted to design and supply a multiplate tunnel feature below the fine ore stockpile. In addition to the CE drawings FLSmidth is providing, Sabina has procured several long lead items for the crushing plant, all enroute to the Port Facility via the current sealift program.

