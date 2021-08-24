checkAd

Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of Long-Term Success

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Recovery from substance use disorders (SUD) isn't easy. Within the first year of recovery, The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) estimates that between 40% and 60% of individuals who receive treatment will experience a relapse.

Heritage CARES, the leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance use, and/or suicidal ideation, believes individuals in recovery who receive the proper aftercare treatment don't have to experience relapse. Active, engaged aftercare treatment, such as that provided by the Heritage CARES program, is one of the biggest factors in SUD treatment success and reduced rates of relapse and re-admission.

CARES is an acronym for Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education and Support. The virtual program from Heritage provides participants and their families convenient access to support from licensed health care professionals on any mobile device at any time, significantly increasing the potential for long-term recovery success for patients who have been through SUD treatment programs.

According to drugabuse.gov, "Unfortunately, when relapse occurs, many deem treatment a failure. This is not the case: successful treatment for addiction typically requires continual evaluation and modification as appropriate, similar to the approach taken for other chronic diseases."

The Heritage CARES model was involved in a 2020 study conducted by Clemson University, Prisma Health, University of South Carolina School of Medicine and FAVOR-Greenville. The study found that "SUD is a chronic, relapse-prone disease, and the most critical factor for predicting improvement at 5 years post-discharge is ongoing engagement (Weisner et al., 2003)." Over a 6-month post-discharge period, 84% of the participants stayed on track with a recovery coach vs. 34% of the participants who received a traditional standard of care without a coach.

Heritage CARES EVP and Executive Director Rich Jones, MA, MBA, LCAS, SAP, echoes the vital importance of an engaged aftercare program. "In reality, SUD treatment is short-term and acute in nature, but recovery is a process-not an event," says Jones. "The event of SUD treatment is merely the start of the process, and aftercare programs are a vital part of SUD recovery. Statistics show that continued engagement is the key to staying in recovery, and with insurance reimbursement getting tighter and moving toward a value-based foundation, insurers will scrutinize outcomes like never before."

