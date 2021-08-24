Moody’s assigns LHV Group an investment grade issuer rating

The rating agency Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa3 long-term local currency issuer rating to AS LHV Group, with a positive outlook. This is the first rating assigned to AS LHV Group.



According to Moody’s, the issuer rating of Baa3 reflects LHV Group's principle role as a bank holding company for its main operating subsidiary, AS LHV Pank. The bank has a current Baa1 rating on Bank Deposits. Moody’s assessed that the group has a clear governance structure and processes in place to manage their risks, supporting Moody's view of low risk of governance failures.

