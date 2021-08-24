Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Kansas is Preparing to Start the New School Year Off Strong

Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time, tuition-free public school, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISKS students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year on August 25.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ISKS offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering enriching curriculum designed for students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISKS reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend ISKS also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them explore potential careers in Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics,” said ISKS Head of School Cassie Barton. “ISKS’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment.”

To learn more about ISKS and how to enroll, visit insightks.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN) (formerly K12 Inc.). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISKS, visit insightks.k12.com.

