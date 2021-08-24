checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Kansas is Preparing to Start the New School Year Off Strong

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time, tuition-free public school, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISKS students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year on August 25.

Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ISKS offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering enriching curriculum designed for students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISKS reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend ISKS also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them explore potential careers in Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics,” said ISKS Head of School Cassie Barton. “ISKS’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment.”

To learn more about ISKS and how to enroll, visit insightks.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN) (formerly K12 Inc.). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISKS, visit insightks.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Kansas is Preparing to Start the New School Year Off Strong Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time, tuition-free public school, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISKS students …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual, and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21After a Year Like no Other, Kansas Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Missouri Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Online Classrooms Bridge Racial Divides
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prepared to Encourage Student Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Ohio Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Stride to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Schools of California Is Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten