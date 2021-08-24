Danish Aerospace Company A/S issues Interim report for 2021

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) have today approved interim report for 2021. The report has not been audited.

Key points from the 2021 Interim report

Revenue totaled DKK 10.3 million.

Profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounts to DKK 0,3 million.

Expectations for revenue and profit for 2021, as noted in DAC’s 2020 Annual report, still stands.

NASA/Jacobs has ordered one more of DAC’s FERGO ergometers.

ESA expanded the E4D contract and has announced they will order an additional E4D flight model.

DAC has received subsidy from EU’s defense fund for participation in the CUIIS project (Comprehensive Underwater Intervention Information System) to develop underwater technology with sensors, monitoring- and control system for military divers.

NORDIN 2020 cohort project, exploration of opportunities for wearables- and space technology in India continues despite delays due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused minor delays on some projects and business development activities in the first half of 2021.

CEO, Thomas A. E. Andersen:

“The first half of 2021 has seen a number of new contracts and supplement contracts which helps ensure the company going forward. It is great to see the interest which ESA and NASA/Jacobs have shown for our new exercise technologies.

In 2021, we have once again been affected by COVID-19. A few of our DAC projects are still affected due to delays from our collaborators, however, we have once again been lucky that no projects or contracts have been cancelled.

That the CUIIS project has been selected by the EU’s defense fund has made it possible for DAC to place extra focus on this strategic area. According to our strategy, DAC now, for the first time, steps beyond the space arena and will utilize our experience and technology in the area of extreme environments on Earth. In due time, we hope this will give rise to further opportunities where we can bring our know-how down to Earth and into extreme environments, such as; for fighter jets, motorsports and mountain climbing etc.”