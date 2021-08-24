checkAd

NTT DATA Empowers Insurance Clients with Duck Creek Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to accelerate and optimize property and casualty insurers’ digital transformations through adoption of the Duck Creek Platform.

The partnership will empower clients to accelerate their Duck Creek deployments and leverage NTT DATA’s broad insurance consulting, digital solutions, organization change management, and implementation capabilities. Clients will be able to deliver improved customer experiences and technology innovations in addition to lowering operating costs, reducing time to market for new products, improving employee efficiency and customer service, and enabling powerful data insights.

“As a trusted global innovator to many Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NTT DATA has partnerships with the best of the best. We are delighted to collaborate with Duck Creek and bring the benefits of their solutions to our mutual clients,” said Rob Baughman, Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Insurance, NTT DATA Services. “These clients will benefit greatly from the power of NTT DATA’s consultative approach and the enterprise-level digital capabilities of the Duck Creek Platform.”

“As a strategic systems integrator partner, NTT DATA will provide Duck Creek customers comprehensive business solutions implementing and realizing the value of the extensive capabilities of the Duck Creek Platform, supported by trained and highly-skilled professionals,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President of Partner Go-To-Market at Duck Creek Technologies. “NTT DATA is well-regarded in digital transformation, information technology, consulting, and services, and we are happy to welcome them into our Partner Ecosystem.”

The NTT DATA and Duck Creek partnership will offer:

  • Operational and organizational change leadership necessary for successful transformation programs
  • Industry-recognized leadership in developing and executing cloud migration strategies
  • Operational cost savings through thoughtful process design and automation
  • Customer experience design to improve interactions with customers, agents, and employees
  • Strategic use of data and analytics to deliver robust business insights
  • Reduced complexity through improved environment provisioning, DevOps, and automation

“In today’s competitive market, insurance carriers need the ability to get products to market faster,” said Nancy Casbarro, Vice President of Insurance Research and Consulting at Aite-Novarica Group. “Insurance carriers are looking for solution providers that offer modern technology platforms but also offer experience and capabilities in implementation strategy, legacy migration, and automation. Technology and services partnerships are an effective way to deliver those capabilities more efficiently and effectively.”

To learn more about NTT DATA’s Duck Creek implementation services, visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/industries/insurance/property-and-casualty/D ...

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

