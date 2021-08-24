checkAd

Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp. Inc. (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on exploring for high quality gold and base metal assets in accessible areas is pleased to announce the next phase of exploration on the recent gold discovery on its Noyell Gold project, located 25 km south of the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Quebec.

The discovery area is located within an under-explored portion of the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation zone which hosts the Casa Berardi gold mine (actual gold producer) and the Vezza Gold Mine (past producer). The Noyell property is located 10 km to the east of the Vezza gold Mine, in the same geological environment.  

After approximately 5,000 m of drilling performed on the discovery in 2020 and 2021, the technical staff at Opus One Gold was able to identify a narrow unit of magnetic Banded Iron Formation (BIF) directly related with the gold mineralization. This 2-4 m thick BIF unit (magnetite and jasper rich) is always observed directly above and in direct contact with Zone 1. When the BIF is not present (it appears lenticular in shape), Zone 1 may still be there but with much lower gold content.

Therefore, the BIF appears to be a particular useful marker to locate the gold rich portions of Zone 1. For this reason, Opus One has decided to carry out a helicopter borne detailed mag survey above the discovery area (5 km X 1 km) in order to identify the extent of this BIF and generate new drilling targets for Zone 1 which is directly in contact with the BIF. It has been observed that the BIF unit is lenticular which implies the presence of pinch and swells along the unit. This survey should be able to outline areas where the BIF is present and potentially, gold rich Zone 1 as well.

Results of the 2020 and 2021 drilling programs on Noyell have been very exciting. Combined with data from previous historical programs, it is demonstrated that Zone 1 can be followed for approximately 500 meters in the east-west direction and from surface down to the 400 metre level. Our gold bearing structure remains open in all directions (see longitudinal section)

Table 1 summarizes all mineralized intercepts obtained to date in the discovery area. It may be noted that most of the best gold intervals have been returned form the deeper drilling performed to date. This encourages Opus One to continue deeper with its next phase of drilling.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its Annual Meeting MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opus One Gold Corp. Inc. (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on exploring for high quality gold and base metal assets in accessible areas is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...