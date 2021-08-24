checkAd

Ambu A/S Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme.

For the 2015 scheme the vesting period is three years, and the scheme can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 17 August 2021 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q3 2020/21.

Since 17 August 2021, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

  • 2 individuals have issued instructions to exercise 10,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company’s B shares will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 5,000 from DKK 111,686,966 to DKK 111,691,666 through the issue of 10,000 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said scheme:

  • 5,000 remaining warrants being held by 1 individual.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 31 August 2021 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

  Number of shares
(nominal value DKK 0.50) 		Nominal value
(DKK) 		Voting rights
A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000
B shares 223,383,932 111,691,966 223,383,932
Total 257,703,932 128,851,966 566,583,932

Contact
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme. For the 2015 scheme the vesting period is three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...