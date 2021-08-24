checkAd

Golden Tag Completes Geological Interpretation Program, in Partnership with Orix Geoscience, on San Diego Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:59  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) has completed a Geological Interpretation Program, in partnership with Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc. (“Orix”), which was designed to enhance the geological understanding of the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango, Mexico.

The Geological Interpretation Program involved a comprehensive review by Orix, overseen by Golden Tag’s QP, Bruce Robbins, of the lithology, alteration, structure, and assay datasets to develop a current 3D geological model, blending traditional hand-drawn sections with modern modelling techniques in Leapfrog Geo. The results from the ongoing 2021 exploration program have been incorporated into the model.

The primary objective of the interpretation was to better define locations of broad zones of skarn mineralization, which may have been previously unrecognized using the vein interpretation model. The study determined that mineralization is concentrated at the Central Diorite contact and is associated with the development of both brown and green garnet skarns. These skarns are developed within the diorite and surrounding marble units, most notably where apophyses from the Central Diorite form a dyke swarm near the Trovador structure. A principal conclusion of the study is that the 3D geological model generated clearly illustrates that broad zones of skarn mineralization are open to the north and at depth within the diorite and marble, as well as to the northwest and southeast of the currently modelled Fernandez Zone (Figures 1 & 2). Future drilling will be planned to test these target areas. Furthermore, there are zones of mineralized green and brown garnet skarn which are near the northwest, north and southeast contacts of the Central Diorite, to the northwest and southeast of the Fernandez Zone, which may have been previously unrecognized and provide further areas to be targeted by drilling to evaluate the potential for broad skarn mineralization like that at Fernandez (Figure 3).

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased with the results and conclusions from Orix’s geological interpretation and modelling work. Having an independent team of highly qualified geologists review, validate and enhance our geological model has been beneficial for our plans going forward. The new understanding of the broad zones of skarn style mineralization should prove instrumental in planning future drill targets.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Tag Completes Geological Interpretation Program, in Partnership with Orix Geoscience, on San Diego Project TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) has completed a Geological Interpretation Program, in partnership with Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc. (“Orix”), which was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...