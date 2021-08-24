Golden Tag Completes Geological Interpretation Program, in Partnership with Orix Geoscience, on San Diego Project

The primary objective of the interpretation was to better define locations of broad zones of skarn mineralization, which may have been previously unrecognized using the vein interpretation model. The study determined that mineralization is concentrated at the Central Diorite contact and is associated with the development of both brown and green garnet skarns. These skarns are developed within the diorite and surrounding marble units, most notably where apophyses from the Central Diorite form a dyke swarm near the Trovador structure. A principal conclusion of the study is that the 3D geological model generated clearly illustrates that broad zones of skarn mineralization are open to the north and at depth within the diorite and marble, as well as to the northwest and southeast of the currently modelled Fernandez Zone (Figures 1 & 2). Future drilling will be planned to test these target areas. Furthermore, there are zones of mineralized green and brown garnet skarn which are near the northwest, north and southeast contacts of the Central Diorite, to the northwest and southeast of the Fernandez Zone, which may have been previously unrecognized and provide further areas to be targeted by drilling to evaluate the potential for broad skarn mineralization like that at Fernandez (Figure 3).

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased with the results and conclusions from Orix’s geological interpretation and modelling work. Having an independent team of highly qualified geologists review, validate and enhance our geological model has been beneficial for our plans going forward. The new understanding of the broad zones of skarn style mineralization should prove instrumental in planning future drill targets.”