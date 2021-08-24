LifeYield Integrates Powerful Retirement Income Optimizer With Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton’s Social Security Optimizer, already powered by LifeYield’s technology, will now add the capabilities of Income Layers to help clients visualize how to enhance their retirement income. Financial professionals using Franklin Templeton’s software suite can now demonstrate their value by showing clients an easy-to-understand estimate of their available income from various sources and compare that to their needs over time, suggesting appropriate solutions to address any shortfalls. Ultimately, Income Layers seamlessly facilitates a client discussion around retirement income planning that is more integrated, holistic and personalized.

LifeYield has enhanced its long-standing partnership with Franklin Templeton by upgrading LifeYield’s Social Security+ with Income Layers, which is designed to improve retirement outcomes and quantify the client’s financial benefits.

Franklin Templeton’s yearly Retirement Income Strategies and Expectations (RISE) Survey validates the importance of retirement income planning, with 46% of respondents worried about managing retirement income to meet expenses and 63% lacking a strategy to generate income for 30 years or more.

“With more than 2,700 rules that influence Social Security filing strategies, there will always be a need for software that plainly shows clients the best path to take,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Head of Retirement, Insurance & 529 – U.S., “Strategic partners like LifeYield allow us to expand our capabilities and equip financial professionals with invaluable tools to help clients meet their unique financial goals.”

“Franklin Templeton has been an early adopter and an industry leader in demonstrating the value of guiding clients through Social Security strategies that maximize retirement income,” said Jeff Quigley, LifeYield’s VP of Enterprise Sales & Relationships. “For more than a decade, Franklin Templeton has leveraged LifeYield’s technology to bring millions of dollars in retirement income value. We’re excited to further expand and deepen our partnership.”

About LifeYield

LifeYield is the wealthtech leader in powering unified managed household (UMH) platforms to help advisors and firms maximize retirement income for clients from accumulation through withdrawal. LifeYield’s dynamic algorithms and comprehensive API library enable advisory firms of all sizes to manage household-level portfolios that coordinate the technology elements necessary to optimize efficiency, and specifically, through long-term tax management, including asset location, gain/loss harvesting, rebalancing, withdrawal sequencing, and Social Security maximization.

LifeYield coordinates and optimizes the levers of cost, risk, tax and Social Security to produce better financial outcomes and quantify the benefits in dollars and cents. LifeYield Social Security+ software helps over 90,000 advisors plan optimal filing strategies as clients near retirement and provides guidance on how to build a comprehensive income stream. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005609/en/