checkAd

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 16:16  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action
Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin

24.08.2021 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED, DISSEMINATED OR PASSED ON TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

Press Release / Advertising

Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin

Berlin, Germany, August 24, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") announces that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") has today approved the securities prospectus required for the issuance of a subordinated mandatory convertible bond in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 16,500,000.00. The mandatory convertible bond may be converted into up to a total of 15,000,000 registered no-par value shares of the Company with a share in the Company's share capital of up to a total of EUR 15,000,000.00. Accordingly, the conversion price will be EUR 1.10 per share, subject to any anti-dilution adjustments.

The mandatory convertible bond consists of up to 165,000 notes with a nominal amount of EUR 100.00 each, which will initially be offered to the existing shareholders of Epigenomics AG by means of a rights offering. Shareholders will also be given the option of over-subscription. The rights offering is published on the Company's website (https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/convertible-bonds-2027/) and is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette on August 26, 2021. The subscription period for the Company's shareholders is scheduled to start on August 27, 2021, and to end on September 10, 2021 (including each of these two days). Stock exchange trading of the subscription rights on the Hamburg Stock Exchange is also expected to commence at the beginning of the subscription period on August 27, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: EPIGENOMICS N Helden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin 24.08.2021 / 16:16 The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP präsentiert starke Quartalszahlen mit signifikanter Steigerung aller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Microbial Control business of IFF
DGAP-News: Gesco AG: Starkes Wachstum im zweiten Quartal - Prognose angehoben
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous year
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company ...
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia mit markanter Umsatz- und Profitabilitätssteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:16 UhrDGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Wertpapierprospekt für die Begebung einer Pflichtwandelanleihe in Höhe von bis zu EUR 16,5 Mio. durch die BaFin gebilligt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Epigenomics: Wandelanleihe bekommt niedrigeren Wandlungspreis - Emission in Kürze
4investors | Kommentare
20.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Reduction of principal amount of planned mandatory convertible bond to up to EUR 16.5 million and of conversion price to EUR 1.10 per share
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Herabsetzung des Nennbetrags der geplanten Pflichtwandelanleihe auf bis zu EUR 16,5 Mio. und des Wandlungspreises auf EUR 1,10 je Aktie
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18.08.21Epigenomics holt sich über Biobank-Teilverkauf zusätzliches Geld
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Execution of a Biobank Sale Agreement and Update of Guidance
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11.08.21Epigenomics legt Zahlen vor - Liquidität bleibt das Dauerthema
4investors | Kommentare
11.08.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten sechs Monate 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten