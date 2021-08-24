NOT TO BE PUBLISHED, DISSEMINATED OR PASSED ON TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin 24.08.2021 / 16:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Securities prospectus for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 16.5 million approved by BaFin

Berlin, Germany, August 24, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") announces that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") has today approved the securities prospectus required for the issuance of a subordinated mandatory convertible bond in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 16,500,000.00. The mandatory convertible bond may be converted into up to a total of 15,000,000 registered no-par value shares of the Company with a share in the Company's share capital of up to a total of EUR 15,000,000.00. Accordingly, the conversion price will be EUR 1.10 per share, subject to any anti-dilution adjustments.

The mandatory convertible bond consists of up to 165,000 notes with a nominal amount of EUR 100.00 each, which will initially be offered to the existing shareholders of Epigenomics AG by means of a rights offering. Shareholders will also be given the option of over-subscription. The rights offering is published on the Company's website (https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/convertible-bonds-2027/) and is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette on August 26, 2021. The subscription period for the Company's shareholders is scheduled to start on August 27, 2021, and to end on September 10, 2021 (including each of these two days). Stock exchange trading of the subscription rights on the Hamburg Stock Exchange is also expected to commence at the beginning of the subscription period on August 27, 2021.