MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate MYMD-1 for Treating Fibrosis and Asthma

The ’933 patent becomes the thirteenth patent protecting the Company’s lead candidate MYMD-1, a synthetic small molecule being developed to treat autoimmune and age-related diseases, including extending human lifespan, and which has been shown effective in regulating the immune system in preclinical studies.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,096,933 titled “Method of Treating Disorders Associated with Chronic Inflammation.”

"Nearly 100,000 people in the United States have idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and although cases continue to climb, there is still a significant unmet need in treatment options for this chronic disease,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer. “This latest patent underscores MYMD-1’s potential to inhibit inflammation, which is linked to myriad diseases including IPF.”

A study conducted by Eurofins Discovery Phenotypic Center of Excellence identified the potential of MYMD-1 to limit the fibrotic biology associated with IPF. Hallmark activities of MYMD-1 included inhibition of transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta), a driver for fibrosis, and of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), associated with inflammation. This dual pattern of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activities are consistent with the potential for MYMD-1 to be developed as a therapeutic candidate for fibrosis-related diseases.

Fibrotic disorders are implicated in nearly 45% of all deaths in the developed world, and may involve multiple physiological systems including the skin, liver, kidney, heart and lungs. In particular, IPF has an insidious, relentless and chronic course, with a median survival of two to five years. Thus, there is a great need to develop new and effective therapeutics for treating patients.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease and decline rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF-α, a driver of chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat aging and longevity, autoimmune diseases, and COVID-19- associated depression and cytokine elevation. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Based on a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD), Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.