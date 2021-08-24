checkAd

Laird Superfood Introduces Collection of Vegan Plant-Based Baking Mixes

Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced its line of easy-to-make, plant-based Homemade Baking Mixes with the launch of its third mix in the collection, Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix. The collection is delicious and plant-powered, made with real, whole-food ingredients and includes veggies for a 'Better Food, Better You' family of baking products. Each of Laird Superfood’s baking mixes are gluten-free and vegan, with no egg ever required!

Made from a blend of organic buckwheat flour, organic tigernut flour, tapioca flour and organic chia seed protein, and perfectly sweetened with organic coconut sugar, Laird Superfood’s Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix is the perfect way to start each morning. The mix makes soft and delicious pancakes and waffles that are easy to prepare. Bakers just add oil, water, and the secret ingredient to make them extra fluffy - apple cider vinegar. Best of all, it doesn’t compromise on flavor or texture.

The launch of Laird Superfood’s Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix marks the brand’s latest offering in the collection of homemade baking mixes. In June 2021, Laird Superfood brought to market two baking mixes in the collection with Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.

Laird Superfood’s Brownie Mix offers rich chocolate flavor and cakey texture with the added benefits of vegetables in each batch. Each mix includes two full zucchinis for four servings of veggies per batch of brownies. These brownies are perfectly soft, deliciously rich, and completely plant-based, making them the perfect plant-based treat. Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix is a delicious mix that makes perfectly soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies. The mix includes 42 kale leaves, ⅓ of a beet, and 1 and ¼ carrot in each delectable batch. Chewy, delicious, and completely plant-based, the mix has a sweet taste of chocolate with all the benefits of two and a half servings of vegetables per batch. And, of course, the mixes are gluten free.

"With the launch of our homemade baking collection, we are aiming to make homemade baking easier with fewer and better ingredients for more tasty goodness,” said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. “Each baking mix is a sweet treat that you can feel good about with whole food ingredients and a hidden veggie blend.”

"Pancakes so good you don't even need syrup!" said Sandy Egge, Sr. Director of Innovation. "We love that we can bring fresh life to the baking category. This is baking you can feel good about!"

Pancake Baking Mix is priced at $9.99 for 8 oz. bags. Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix are both priced at $9.95 for 12 oz. bags. To purchase these products and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.




