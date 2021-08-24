With the following AS “Olainfarm” informs that on August 24, 2021 it has received announcement from AS “Olainfarm” shareholder AS “AB CITY” regarding termination of the proceedings initiated in connection with the claim of minority shareholders to annul mandatory buyback offer to purchase AS “Olainfarm” shares.

On termination of legal proceedings related to the mandatory share repurchase offer of AS “Olainfarm” shares

