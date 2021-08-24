Poda to Commence PMTA Process in the USA

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it

has entered into a professional services agreement (the "Consulting Agreement")

with NKO Consulting Corp. ("NKO") to actively manage the application process for

the Company to obtain marketing authorization for certain Poda products pursuant

to the Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") program of the US Food and

Drug Administration ("US FDA").



Under section 910(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, anyone

can submit a PMTA for any new tobacco product seeking a US FDA marketing order.

A PMTA must provide scientific data that demonstrates a product is appropriate

for the protection of public health. In order to reach such a decision and to

use the proposed new tobacco product as well as non-users;

- Whether people who currently use any tobacco product would be more or less

likely to stop using such products if the proposed new tobacco product were

available;

- Whether people who currently do not use any tobacco products would be more or

less likely to begin using tobacco products if the new product were available;

and

- The methods, facilities, and controls used to manufacture, process, and pack

the new tobacco product.



Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, NKO will help to coordinate and oversee

the entire PMTA process for certain Poda products. It is anticipated that the

entire PMTA process will take at least 18 months. Prior to receiving PMTA

approval, however, Poda may be able to sell certain of its products in the USA

that are not subject to PMTA authorization requirements.



NKO is a consulting company founded by Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kadysh. Nick is a

member of Poda's Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a

public affairs and regulatory expert, Nick has led government relations and

regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as

Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public

Policy Leader for

Red Bull Canada. Through NKO, Nick is able to deliver a wide range of services

and expertise that will be invaluable for Poda during the PMTA process.



Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Obtaining PMTA approval in the USA for certain Poda

products is an important goal for the Company. NKO has the experience and Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



