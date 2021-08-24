Poda to Commence PMTA Process in the USA
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it
has entered into a professional services agreement (the "Consulting Agreement")
with NKO Consulting Corp. ("NKO") to actively manage the application process for
the Company to obtain marketing authorization for certain Poda products pursuant
to the Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") program of the US Food and
Drug Administration ("US FDA").
Under section 910(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, anyone
can submit a PMTA for any new tobacco product seeking a US FDA marketing order.
A PMTA must provide scientific data that demonstrates a product is appropriate
for the protection of public health. In order to reach such a decision and to
authorize marketing, the US FDA considers, among other things:
- Risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including people who would
use the proposed new tobacco product as well as non-users;
- Whether people who currently use any tobacco product would be more or less
likely to stop using such products if the proposed new tobacco product were
available;
- Whether people who currently do not use any tobacco products would be more or
less likely to begin using tobacco products if the new product were available;
and
- The methods, facilities, and controls used to manufacture, process, and pack
the new tobacco product.
Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, NKO will help to coordinate and oversee
the entire PMTA process for certain Poda products. It is anticipated that the
entire PMTA process will take at least 18 months. Prior to receiving PMTA
approval, however, Poda may be able to sell certain of its products in the USA
that are not subject to PMTA authorization requirements.
NKO is a consulting company founded by Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kadysh. Nick is a
member of Poda's Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a
public affairs and regulatory expert, Nick has led government relations and
regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as
Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public
Policy Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for
Red Bull Canada. Through NKO, Nick is able to deliver a wide range of services
and expertise that will be invaluable for Poda during the PMTA process.
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Obtaining PMTA approval in the USA for certain Poda
products is an important goal for the Company. NKO has the experience and
