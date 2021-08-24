Linkfire renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, Sony Music Entertainment has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until July 31 2023. Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries with over 85,000 users, including labels representing the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists.