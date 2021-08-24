checkAd

Linkfire Renews Agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 16:40  |  16   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, Sony Music Entertainment has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until July 31 2023.

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries with over 85,000 users, including labels representing the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists.

For further information, please contact: 
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 734 384 674
E-mail: greta.ek@aktieinvest.se

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-08-24 16:20 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661130/Linkfire-Renews-Agreement-with-Sony- ...

Linkfire Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linkfire Renews Agreement with Sony Music Entertainment COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Invitation to Linkfire A/S Q2 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21Linkfire Expands Agreement with Global Tech Company
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Change in the Group Management of Linkfire
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S’ Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and End of Stabilization Period
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Stabilization Notice
Accesswire | Analysen