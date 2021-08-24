checkAd

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Entry Into Option Agreement to Exclusively License MPRO Inhibitors Against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern, Including Delta, From Texas A&M University

  • MPro is a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme that catalyzes the formation of a number of essential proteins for the viral reproduction.
  • MPro inhibitors block this catalytic process to potentially inhibit the viral replication in human cell hosts and prevent viral infection.
  • The lead compound, MPI8, exhibited potent in vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and all of the major Variants of Concern (VoCs) (alpha, beta, delta and gamma) tested.
  • Sorrento intends to develop the lead MPro inhibitor in oral administration form and as a component of an antiviral cocktail therapy to potentially eliminate current and emerging coronavirus infections.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that it has entered into an option agreement (“Option”) with The Texas A&M University System (“TAMUS”) for exclusive rights to the intellectual property covering highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2. This latest agreement bolsters Sorrento’s wide-ranging portfolio of preclinical and clinical therapeutic candidates targeting COVID-19, including new and emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Under the terms of the agreement, Sorrento has an exclusive option to exclusively license patents covering the MPro inhibitor drug candidates.

Discovered and developed by Dr. Wenshe Ray Liu and his research team at Texas A&M University, the MPro inhibitors have demonstrated strong cellular antiviral potency against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies. Several MPro inhibitors were identified that exhibited antiviral effects against diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Indian (Delta), UK (Alpha), Brazilian (Beta) and South Africa (Gamma) variants of concern. The potential advantage of using small molecules, in oral and/or intravenous administration, that target MPro is that they are not affected by mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which may enable MPro drugs to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants of concern (VOCs), as well as against other coronaviruses that currently exist or might emerge in the future.

“MPro is a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme that catalyzes the formation of a number of essential proteins for the viral reproduction. MPro inhibitors block this catalytic process to inhibit the viral replication in human cell hosts achieving the eradication of the virus,” according to Dr. Liu.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Dr. Liu and his team at Texas A&M and look forward to advancing the development of these novel drug candidates to address COVID-19, and a multitude of other respiratory viruses,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento. “This agreement further strengthens our dynamic COVID-19 product portfolio and is well aligned with our overall strategic plan to combat COVID-19 through a combination of potent small molecules and antibodies, cellular therapies and vaccines.”

