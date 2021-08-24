CAFFIL EMTN 2021-2 B

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 26 August 2021 – EUR 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 15 February 2036 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing EUR 750,000,000 issued on 15 February 2021.

The Base Prospectus dated 11 June 2021 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer ( www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





