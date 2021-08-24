checkAd

Insight Achieves Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.

The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria. By receiving the specialization, Insight will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

As wireless connectivity becomes an increasingly critical part of everyday life, Insight combines innovative services with strategic partnerships to create a full suite of integrated network and security solutions that solve today’s challenges while preparing for future change. Insight’s end-to-end skillsets across its broad portfolio promises a faster, more strategic way to implement innovative technologies and infrastructures — across a variety of industries.

“Innovation in connectivity is changing the way our clients do business. Our clients are enhancing their businesses through 5G secure connections and taking a step towards the future. The Insight/Cradlepoint partnership represents our commitment to doubling down on these needs in a way that takes the complexity out of adopting next-generation technologies — assessing the unique needs of our clients, building a strategy to embrace the best solutions, then delivering and supporting those solutions for lasting success,” said Rob Parsons, practice director, network and integrated security for Insight Cloud+ Data Center Transformation.

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

“Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Insight to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business.”

For more information on Insight’s work in the industry, please visit insightcdct.com. For more on Cradlepoint’s 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit their partner page.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

Wertpapier


