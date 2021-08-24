checkAd

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation Announces Name Change to Leet Technology Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021   

FINRA also approves Ticker Symbol change to OTC: LTES

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc. (formerly OTC: BDIC; currently OTC: LTES) (hereinafter referred to as “Leet” or the “Company”), today announced that the Financial Institute Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the Company's name change to Leet Technology Inc., and its OTC PNK ticker symbol change to "LTES." The Market Effective Date was Monday, August 23, 2021. The Company's new CUSIP number is 524528106.

The Company changed its corporate name to Leet Technology Inc. to better illustrate its current eSports business operations and to highlight the newly configured Company, which is focused on delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time.

Mr. Keith Long, CEO of Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, commented: “The changing of our corporate name and granting of an application for a new OTC stock trading symbol is another important step in the re-branding process for Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation. Leet Technology proceeded to divest itself of Blow & Drive’s business operations so that the Company is now purely focused on the eSports and gaming sectors and the exciting opportunities within these arenas.”

“Renaming the Company Leet Technology Inc is more reflective of our compelling and exciting eSports products and services that we expect to generate income and future growth. We believe that these name and ticker symbol changes signal an important and exciting inflection point for the Company as we continue to expand our eSports operating businesses, engage in new business relationships with telecom operators, and expect our seasoned management team to bring valuable global relationships and key advantages to the Company," concluded Mr. Long.

About Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, is an eSports and competitive gaming aggregator with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom and municipal end users. The Company’s mission is delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time. It emphasizes catering to the general mass market over the niche professionals where the majority of market share and spending power is. Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, leverages partnerships with telecoms and OTT operators with cost efficient solutions that can enhance their bottom lines. Please visit the Company’s product website at https://matchroom.net/ and its corporate website at https://myleet.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc
Richa Gulhar, Investor Relations Manager
Email: contact@myleet.com or richa@myleet.com
Phone: +60 3 7783 1636

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: lisa@skylineccg.com




