Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments Reports and Data

Rapid advancements in the automotive sector and increasing usage of styrene in various end-use verticals are some key factors driving global styrene market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled, "Styrene Market By Application (Polystyrene, Styrene Copolymers, SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Latex, SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Rubber, Composites, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region, Forecast to 2028."

According to  most recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global styrene market size was USD 53.11 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, 2021–2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities  

Rising demand for plastics in various end-use applications and in a variety of industries and increasing demand for food containers and drinking cups, expanding food and beverage industry, rising demand for electronic devices and items that require more efficient packaging materials, increasing need for medical kits and related products and resulting need for resilient and lightweight packaging solutions, rapid growth across residential and commercial building sectors, and increasing manufacture and sales of passenger vehicles globally are some key factors expected to positively impact market revenue growth going ahead.

Styrene is a natural derivative of benzene and is a sweet smelling, water-soluble, and colorless oily liquid, although aged samples can appear yellowish. Styrene is used to produce latex, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene resins. Styrene can be chemically linked to produce polystyrene, which is a solid plastic with varying properties. Polystyrene is used to produce a variety of widely used  consumer products such as foodservice containers, cushioning for packing or shipping delicate electronic devices and items, and for insulation. Styrene resins are also used in the manufacture of products such as plastic packaging, disposable cups, solvent and crosslinking agent in polyester resins with fiberglass, automobile interior and exterior components, tires, Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) tubes and pipes, in building applications such as lighting and plumbing fixtures, insulation foam, bath and shower units, and panels, among others. In addition, styrene is widely used as binder for interior and exterior paints and coatings. Polystyrene is also used to manufacture medical items such as plasma treated polystyrene, or Tissue Culture Plastic (TCP) for tissue culture trays, petri dishes, diagnostic components, and housing for test kits.

