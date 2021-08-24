checkAd

Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development

Joint projects underway at Denver International Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, IndiaLemma installed base of 150,000 screens in 15 countries with 10 billion impressions monthlyMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, …

  • Joint projects underway at Denver International Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India
  • Lemma installed base of 150,000 screens in 15 countries with 10 billion impressions monthly

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced the signing of a letter of intent with Lemma, one of the largest and fastest growing programmatic DOOH (Digital Out of Home) networks, to cross-sell and promote each other's operations and services as part of their respective offerings to customers across countries. Alfi and Lemma have already commenced work on implementations utilizing Alfi's SaaS platform at the Denver International Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, India.

Lemma leads the DOOH industry with data and best in breed technology driving both innovation and effectiveness in the OOH ad space with programmatic DOOH. Lemma empowers its clients with a granular level of data spanning across multiple processes like planning , targeting, reporting, analytics, audience buying and more. It has over 150,000 screens in shopping malls, airports, and other outdoor signs, in over 15 countries that are connected to the first end-to-end programmatic DOOH exchange, accessed by multi-channel buyers and suppliers who connect and transact in DOOH without having to modify their platforms or do custom integration.

Alfi provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the DOOH advertising marketplace. Since 2018, it has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. Alfi provides data-rich reporting functionality that informs advertisers that someone viewed their ad, their reaction to it, and how many people have seen it. Alfi delivers for advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

Kevin Buchler, Vice President, UK Operations, Alfi said, "We are seeing strong growth in the DOOH advertising part of our business as clients increasingly demand data rich reliable reporting covering everything from the demographics of the audience looking at their ads to their reaction to them. Through our technology, we provide the analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions they require.

