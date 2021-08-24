checkAd

ZeU Files Patent Allowing Multiple Permission Levels within a Document

ZeU Technologies, Inc.
ZeU Files Patent Allowing Multiple Permission Levels within a Document

24.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Montréal - TheNewswire - August 24, 2021 - ZeU Technologies, Inc. (CSE:ZEU) (CNSX:ZEU.CN) (OTC:ZEUCF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a patent for an invention in the field of distributed cloud computing and the internet of things, or IoT, that will compete with cutting-edge cloud storage technologies. The patent for Permission-Based Multi-Level Encryption Scheme Document for Decentralized Storage covers elements already integrated into the Mula platform that will add IoT functionalities.

A demonstration web site located at https://www.mula.education/

This patent describes a method for structuring a document in a granular fashion such that each block of granularity is encrypted based on a permission level and that each block could be decrypted by the participant(s) it was aimed to address. This method makes use of symmetric and asymmetric (aka public-key encryption) encryption schemes as defined in the literature. The strategy used in this method is to structure a document using blocks, such that each block can be encrypted independently using a symmetric key. The symmetric key could be generated in a cryptographically-secured way and could be based on a random or pseudo-random seed for security purposes. However, these aspects of key generation do not affect the rest of the strategy. The patented method ensures that only one participant can generate a document shared with other participants, including the prior participant, and that the symmetric key used to encrypt each block is unique to the permission it encloses, such as two different blocks being encrypted using the same symmetric key but could also be decrypted by all participants owning the permission it encloses. The patented method ensures that the document is stateless in the sense that all information in the document should be enough for any of the participants to decrypt each block in the scope of granted permission using the corresponding private key.

