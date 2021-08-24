Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Plan to Increase Employee Benefits to Spur Hiring, Growth

Principal Financial Group reported today an increased focus on key employee well-being initiatives and how benefits are helping employers cope with the pandemic fluctuation as they also make businesses more competitive for the next phase of recovery and growth. Over 90% of surveyed businesses plan to increase at least one benefit in the next 12 months 1 .

Second wave of business insights for 2021

While recent variants of COVID-19 could bring extra hurdles to the recovery efforts small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are putting in place, the latest Principal Financial Well-Being Index℠ results show most businesses (82%) expect their financials to keep improving over the next 12 months and are ready to move forward when given the chance.

The pulse survey of 500 employers from companies with two to 10,000 employees spans a diverse array of industries, with more than half of the employers falling within finance/insurance, professional/scientific/technical, construction, manufacturing, and information management. Data shows that almost 70% of surveyed businesses have improved financials, compared to this time last year2, and 84% are comfortable with their cash flow despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

Greater competition for talent means more benefits and digital access

With the resiliency that small and medium-sized businesses have shown during the last 18 months and a national increase in hiring3, greater competition for talent is underway. Sixty-three percent of businesses reported being fully operational, driving the need for additions to their workforce, and more businesses say they’re hiring, from fewer than one-third in March to nearly half in June.

“As businesses start to ramp up operations, employers are dealing with the complex American labor shortage and a workforce empowered to determine where they want to work and what they want from an employer, making benefit offerings more critical,” says Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal.

The significant role employee benefits play in this recovery seems more apparent than ever. Employers are choosing certain benefits to address specific employee needs. A list of 18 benefits tracked by the survey—everything from retirement savings to pet insurance—made gains. A greater percentage of businesses plan to increase telehealth (42%), healthcare benefits (41%), and mental health/well-being services (38%) in the next 12 months.