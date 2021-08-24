checkAd

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Plan to Increase Employee Benefits to Spur Hiring, Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 17:06  |  51   |   |   

Principal Financial Group reported today an increased focus on key employee well-being initiatives and how benefits are helping employers cope with the pandemic fluctuation as they also make businesses more competitive for the next phase of recovery and growth. Over 90% of surveyed businesses plan to increase at least one benefit in the next 12 months1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005649/en/

Second wave of business insights for 2021

Second wave of business insights for 2021

While recent variants of COVID-19 could bring extra hurdles to the recovery efforts small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are putting in place, the latest Principal Financial Well-Being Index℠ results show most businesses (82%) expect their financials to keep improving over the next 12 months and are ready to move forward when given the chance.

The pulse survey of 500 employers from companies with two to 10,000 employees spans a diverse array of industries, with more than half of the employers falling within finance/insurance, professional/scientific/technical, construction, manufacturing, and information management. Data shows that almost 70% of surveyed businesses have improved financials, compared to this time last year2, and 84% are comfortable with their cash flow despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

Greater competition for talent means more benefits and digital access

With the resiliency that small and medium-sized businesses have shown during the last 18 months and a national increase in hiring3, greater competition for talent is underway. Sixty-three percent of businesses reported being fully operational, driving the need for additions to their workforce, and more businesses say they’re hiring, from fewer than one-third in March to nearly half in June.

“As businesses start to ramp up operations, employers are dealing with the complex American labor shortage and a workforce empowered to determine where they want to work and what they want from an employer, making benefit offerings more critical,” says Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal.

The significant role employee benefits play in this recovery seems more apparent than ever. Employers are choosing certain benefits to address specific employee needs. A list of 18 benefits tracked by the survey—everything from retirement savings to pet insurance—made gains. A greater percentage of businesses plan to increase telehealth (42%), healthcare benefits (41%), and mental health/well-being services (38%) in the next 12 months.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Plan to Increase Employee Benefits to Spur Hiring, Growth Principal Financial Group reported today an increased focus on key employee well-being initiatives and how benefits are helping employers cope with the pandemic fluctuation as they also make businesses more competitive for the next phase of recovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Camping World Holdings Doubles its Regular Dividend Going Forward to $2.00 Per Share on Annualized ...
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Box Stockholders Vote on Box’s BLUE Proxy ...
PAYPAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020