Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.08.2021, 17:31 | 35 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. August, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKS 30 0701 ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000020576 Additional issuance (nominal) 555,000,000 236,000,000 Settlement date 08/25/2021 08/25/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 30,745,000,000 78,683,199,659







