Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. August, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 30 0701
|ISIN
|IS0000033009
|IS0000020576
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|555,000,000
|236,000,000
|Settlement date
|08/25/2021
|08/25/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|30,745,000,000
|78,683,199,659
