MDM Permian, Inc. Acquires Well Interests and Drilling Locations for Its Operational Subsidiary

“Today we have received the executed P-4’s for the transfer of the Peacock oil and gas well in Wise County and the Brown Lease in Nolan County.” Stated Michael L. Rafael, President and CEO.

Carrollton, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) today has announced continued good news and advances in our overall business plan in the Permian Basin with the transfer of assets to MDM Energy, Inc.

The Peacock well is a gas well that also produces a small amount of oil from the Conglomerate/Barnett Shale. NuTech will be analyzing the logs for the best procedures to increase production.

The 308-acre Brown lease has 2 oil wells. Both have been evaluated by NuTech Energy, and we have identified an overlooked Strawn section at a depth of 6314 ft. in the Brown #1. We have designed a frac for this well based on several computer simulations, the slick water frac is proving to be the most effective for this zone and the job is out for bid. NuTech simulations indicate a 100 BOPD initial production rate with the possibility of 220,000 barrels of production over the life of the well.

MDM Permian, Inc. will be the beneficiary of the immediate offset locations of this well at a 75% net W.I. MDMP will also have 1/8th carried working interest in the Brown #1 and #1-A.

The company has also entered negotiations for a 320-acre lease in Jack County, Texas, with a producing gas well. This well also has behind pipe potential and will be evaluated by our engineering partner, NuTech Energy, for future development.

About MDM Permian, Inc.:

Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas. Michael Rafael has 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.(“MDM”).

Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish.

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmenergy.com Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.