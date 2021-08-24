FOMO CORP. UPDATES DUE DILIGENCE ON SMARTGUARD ENERGY DEAL
Chicago, IL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) is updating investors on its due diligence for the acquisition of SmartGuard Energy (SGE - https://smartguard-energy.com/). A summary of the due diligence was published on August 23, 2021, via an SEC Form 8-K. Supporting documentation for the 8-K summary may be obtained by
executing a non-disclosure agreement.
Background
- SGE has two entities – LEDF IV and Lux Solutions;
- LEDF IV and Lux are managed separately but work closely as a team;
- LEDF I, II, and III are part of the successful LEDF legacy, but are separately owned and not part of the SGE acquisition;
- LEDF IV has its own sales team and generates its own energy deals, such as with Stein Mart, CitiTrends, and many other leading companies;
- In the U.S., Lux provides lighting, energy audits, and energy management products & services; LEDF IV provides financing for the Lux clients that require it;
- In Puerto Rico (PR), LEDF IV provides financing for the clients of ESCOPR, the largest energy services company in Puerto Rico. SGE has had a long and productive relationship with ESCOPR.
Summary of Findings
Based on our due diligence and the substantial documentation provided by SmartGuard to FOMO CORP., we have determined that:
- SGE (LEDF IV + Lux) is a profitable organization;
- SGE has an exceptionally talented leadership team;
- SGE has a robust sales funnel;
- The SGE acquisition is a sizable opportunity for FOMO CORP., especially given the large amount of funding available in LED lighting, energy management, and clean energy; and,
- Upon completion of the acquisition, FOMO would potentially accrue revenue from current LEDF IV and Lux projects which may be reported on the FOMO 3rd
quarter 10-Q, and the FOMO financials would potentially be enhanced.
Highlights for Lux
|●
|Total LED Project Opportunities for Lux
|163
|Total Project Value
|$
|15,571,775.00
|Weighted Project Value
|$
|7,105,475.00
|●
|Total Energy Services Opportunities for Lux
|41
|Total Project Value
|$
|8,329,125.00
|Weighted Project Value
|$
|1,860,000.00
|●
|Total Combined Opportunities
|204*
|Total Potential Project Value
|$
|23,900,900.00
|Weighted Potential Project Value
|$
|8,965,475.00
*Does not include stream of annuitized revenues that LEDF can structure for some of the Lux projects.
