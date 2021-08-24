FOMO CORP. UPDATES DUE DILIGENCE ON SMARTGUARD ENERGY DEAL

Chicago, IL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) is updating investors on its due diligence for the acquisition of SmartGuard Energy (SGE - https://smartguard-energy.com/ ). A summary of the due diligence was published on August 23, 2021, via an SEC Form 8-K. Supporting documentation for the 8-K summary may be obtained by executing a non-disclosure agreement.

SGE has two entities – LEDF IV and Lux Solutions;

LEDF IV and Lux are managed separately but work closely as a team;

LEDF I, II, and III are part of the successful LEDF legacy, but are separately owned and not part of the SGE acquisition;

LEDF IV has its own sales team and generates its own energy deals, such as with Stein Mart, CitiTrends, and many other leading companies;

In the U.S., Lux provides lighting, energy audits, and energy management products & services; LEDF IV provides financing for the Lux clients that require it;

In Puerto Rico (PR), LEDF IV provides financing for the clients of ESCOPR, the largest energy services company in Puerto Rico. SGE has had a long and productive relationship with ESCOPR.

Summary of Findings

Based on our due diligence and the substantial documentation provided by SmartGuard to FOMO CORP., we have determined that:

SGE (LEDF IV + Lux) is a profitable organization;

SGE has an exceptionally talented leadership team;

SGE has a robust sales funnel;

The SGE acquisition is a sizable opportunity for FOMO CORP., especially given the large amount of funding available in LED lighting, energy management, and clean energy; and,

Upon completion of the acquisition, FOMO would potentially accrue revenue from current LEDF IV and Lux projects which may be reported on the FOMO 3rd quarter 10-Q, and the FOMO financials would potentially be enhanced.





Highlights for Lux

● Total LED Project Opportunities for Lux 163 Total Project Value $ 15,571,775.00 Weighted Project Value $ 7,105,475.00 ● Total Energy Services Opportunities for Lux 41 Total Project Value $ 8,329,125.00 Weighted Project Value $ 1,860,000.00 ● Total Combined Opportunities 204* Total Potential Project Value $ 23,900,900.00 Weighted Potential Project Value $ 8,965,475.00

*Does not include stream of annuitized revenues that LEDF can structure for some of the Lux projects.