DarkPulse, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire TJM Electronics West as the Company Expands R&D and Manufacturing Capabilities in Arizona

TJM Electronics West is an ISO9001 and AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly operation. Operating out of a high tech, 20,000 Sq. ft. facility in Tempe, Arizona. Their assembly team is trained to IPC 610 and J-STD-001 standards, Class 2 and 3.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has signed an LOI for the acquisition of electronics manufacturer TJM Electronics West, Inc. (“TJM”).

TJM has been leading the way in comprehensive turnkey electronic contract manufacturing since 1999 with the emergence of Surface Mount Technology (“SMT”). TJM became one of the first automated SMT companies certified to MIL-STD-2000 and is now recognized by major defense contractors as a “3 Star Supplier.” TJM also maintains a reputable status as a Preferred Supplier List member for electronic contract manufacturing.

With a broad range of multi-disciplined expertise developed over the last 30 years, TJM has been instrumental in the success of many “World’s First” technologies ranging from military and aerospace, power and energy conservation, to medical devices used in orthopedic surgery.

“Acquiring TJM will bring DarkPulse immediate expansion of our Research and Development capabilities including prototyping while allowing us to develop additional proprietary components and manufacture those components in house.” Said DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary, “The facility will also house a team dedicated to Aerospace and Robotics development.” He continued, “We expect that DarkPulse will be expanding our team in Arizona into the TJM facility in the coming days.”

Under the terms of the LOI , DarkPulse will acquire 100% of TJM for $450,000 in cash. The Company will invest additional resources for TJM’s ongoing operations and expansion of the business.

About TJM Electronics West, Inc.

TJM Electronics West is an ISO9001 and AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly operation. TJM operates out of a high tech, 20,000 Sq. ft. facility in Tempe, Arizona. TJM’s assembly team is trained to IPC 610 and J-STD-001 standards, Class 2 and 3. TJM has been in business since 1999.

