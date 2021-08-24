checkAd

BankUnited Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 17:40  |  18   |   |   

Women business owners with big dreams are invited to share their story with BankUnited for a chance to win $10,000 to help grow their business. The inaugural BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge is open for entries at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-ch ..., and will close Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005674/en/

BankUnited presents the "Small Business, Big Dreams" Women in Business Challenge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BankUnited presents the "Small Business, Big Dreams" Women in Business Challenge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As champions of small business, we at BankUnited know that small businesses are the heart and backbone of any community,” said Lisa Shim, BankUnited executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking. “While women business owners drive innovation, they often face particular challenges on their path toward success. Through BankUnited’s ‘Small Business, Big Dreams' Women in Business Challenge, we hope to elevate women business owners by recognizing their contributions and providing them with tools to turn their dreams into reality.”

The Women in Business Challenge culminates in a live pitch event and business summit during National Women’s Small Business Month in October.

To enter, eligible business owners must complete an application and submit an elevator video pitch of up to three minutes by the contest closing date of September 23. Businesses must be based in Florida or New York, and must be at least 51 percent women-owned. Four finalists will be selected and required to attend the BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where they will have an opportunity to present their case before a panel of judges.

Official contest rules and entry forms are available at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-ch ....

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers in Florida and the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited, N.A. also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.7 billion at June 30, 2021, is the bank holding company for BankUnited, N.A. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

BankUnited Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BankUnited Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge Women business owners with big dreams are invited to share their story with BankUnited for a chance to win $10,000 to help grow their business. The inaugural BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge is open for entries at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Camping World Holdings Doubles its Regular Dividend Going Forward to $2.00 Per Share on Annualized ...
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Box Stockholders Vote on Box’s BLUE Proxy ...
PAYPAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020