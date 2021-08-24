BankUnited Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge

Women business owners with big dreams are invited to share their story with BankUnited for a chance to win $10,000 to help grow their business. The inaugural BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge is open for entries at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-ch ... , and will close Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

BankUnited presents the "Small Business, Big Dreams" Women in Business Challenge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As champions of small business, we at BankUnited know that small businesses are the heart and backbone of any community,” said Lisa Shim, BankUnited executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking. “While women business owners drive innovation, they often face particular challenges on their path toward success. Through BankUnited’s ‘Small Business, Big Dreams' Women in Business Challenge, we hope to elevate women business owners by recognizing their contributions and providing them with tools to turn their dreams into reality.”

The Women in Business Challenge culminates in a live pitch event and business summit during National Women’s Small Business Month in October.

To enter, eligible business owners must complete an application and submit an elevator video pitch of up to three minutes by the contest closing date of September 23. Businesses must be based in Florida or New York, and must be at least 51 percent women-owned. Four finalists will be selected and required to attend the BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where they will have an opportunity to present their case before a panel of judges.

Official contest rules and entry forms are available at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-ch ....

