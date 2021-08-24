checkAd

WSGF – Vaycaychella 2.0 Adds Cryptocurrency And Banking Services To Include Visa Debit Card

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 17:39  |  23   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the coming Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in vacation rental property businesses through the purchase of cryptocurrency. Version 2.0 will also include access for vacation property business operators to online banking services to include a Visa Debit Card.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, recently launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus.  The recently launched App is also called Vaycaychella. WSGF is in the process of changing the company name from World Series of Golf to Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, backed a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

The Vaycaychella software application is based on the Vacaychella alternative financing pilot business model built around its beach house properties, primarily in Cuba.  The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software. Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now and expected before the end of the year.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WSGF – Vaycaychella 2.0 Adds Cryptocurrency And Banking Services To Include Visa Debit Card Dallas, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the coming Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...