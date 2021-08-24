checkAd

ActivePure Donates Air Purification Systems to the Dallas Zoo's Wild Earth Preschool Program

ActivePure Supports Local Community Organizations by Donating Air Purification Systems

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Dallas-based ActivePure is proud to announce the donation of its air and surface purification systems to the Wild Earth Preschool program, a full-day nature preschool and licensed childcare center for children ages 3 to 5, located at the Dallas Zoo.

'ActivePure realizes the enormous benefits that come with teaching young children about nature and recognizes the priority of ensuring that this instruction occurs in the safest environment possible," said Joe Urso, chairman and CEO of ActivePure. 'With our donation, we hope to promote the valuable mission of the Wild Earth Preschool while providing parents and educators with confidence that this instruction is taking place in a classroom with improved air and surface purification."

The Dallas Zoo's Wild Earth Preschool Program has several COVID-19 safety protocols already in place, with precautions including masks for all children and staff indoors and outdoors, health screenings and increased cleaning.

Air purification systems play a significant role as our nation slowly reopens, and clean air will remain an important consideration for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities and hospitality and residential applications.

While the Dallas Zoo's Wild Earth Preschool devotes a significant amount of time to outdoor education, the curriculum does incorporate indoor instruction. ActivePure's purification systems will ensure that educators can focus on teaching children about the wonders of nature while having the peace of mind that the classrooms they use are equipped with technology that provides proactive surface and air purification.

"The Dallas Zoo would like to thank ActivePure for the generous donation of its air purification systems," said Marti Copeland, senior director of education at the Dallas Zoo. "The Wild Earth Preschool offers children a unique opportunity to grow up connected to nature, making them more likely to continue to inquire, explore and protect our environment. Their health and safety are our top priority. We appreciate the opportunity to include ActivePure into our existing rigorous health and safety protocols."

ActivePure realizes its instrumental role in helping the nation feel safe again and aims to continue installing air purification systems throughout the country. ActivePure is the essential solution for air quality and surface decontamination in indoor spaces, available to everyone, in every environment.

To learn more about ActivePure Technology, its uses and scientific studies, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

Video: https://youtu.be/ibvsO3PH2BU

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC: 
Privately held ActivePure is the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities and hospitality and residential applications, since 1924. ActivePure includes the patented ActivePure Technology, the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered that is safe for use around people, pets and plants. It is the only one in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and included in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure Technology is engineered based on technology originally developed by NASA that has evolved to reduce exposure to diseases, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by 99.9%. ActivePure's eight brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, Aerus Global, ActivePure Medical, ActivePure Technology, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara. Additionally, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

