Brookmount Explorations Reviews Operations and Expansion Strategy

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXI) ("Brookmount"), a Nevada incorporated company is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on recent developments, particularly with respect to the Company’s recent operational performance and continuing acquisition and expansion strategy.

Management is pleased to confirm that, despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the “Delta Variant”, in Indonesia and other parts of South East Asia, operational results for the recently completed first quarter of 2021 continued positively with sales for the period of $3.1 million up by approximately 20% over the comparable period last year, with net profit marginally lower (14%) at $1.3 million, primarily due to an increased tax bill for the period. Whilst the mining and processing operations at the Talawaan facility continue to perform strongly, as a number of exceptionally high-grade areas on the property are being continually excavated and processed, the heap leaching operations at Alason remain suspended, largely in light of continued, Covid induced, cross border travel restrictions both provincial and local. As vaccination rollout takes place in Sulawesi Province, it is hoped that The Company will be able to restart operations at Alason before year-end.

As you are aware, over the past 12 months, The Company has been actively pursuing an expansion strategy as part of a plan to broaden the Company’s base of operations into “developed country” gold markets and diversify geographic risk. In pursuing this strategy, management has, over the year, identified a number of acquisition opportunities in key gold markets including Australia, South Africa and North America. For a variety of reasons, The Company chose not to proceed with the opportunities presented in Australia and South Africa, electing to focus instead on the recently announced acquisition of the Moosehorn project, situated in the Yukon, Canada area of the Tintina gold belt. Management considers the project, with an initial N43-101 confirmed resource of 39,000 oz.au., to be of highest quality, with excellent geological structure, good transportation logistics and existing hardware in place which will facilitate upgrading to production status rapidly and at lower cost. Management also believes that the Moosehorn Project will provide an excellent platform to build a meaningful portfolio of gold assets in North America to complement existing gold production operations in Indonesia.