checkAd

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 17:45  |  12   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 24 August 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2021

I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes intercity networks traffic

  July YTD at the end of July (7 months)
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Autoroutes +9.2% +6.3% +23.6% -9.8%
Light vehicles +10.0% +7.6% +25.6% -11.7%
Heavy vehicles +3.0% -3.5%1 +14.0% +1.2%

1 Heavy vehicle traffic declined because there was two less working days in July 2021 than in July 2019.

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes inter-urban networks, all vehicle categories, has now risen to over 2019 levels. In July 2021, it was up 6.3% compared to July 2019.

II-      Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1

  July YTD at the end of July (7 months)  
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Airports +137% -63.3% -36.0% -77.7%  
Portugal (ANA) +116% -56.4% -27.5% -76.3%  
United-Kingdom +100% -85.7% -80.1% -94.2%  
Japan (Kansai Airports) +23.1% -77.4% -50.8% -83.1%  
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +594% -65.3% -37.7% -72.6%  
France +107% -45.5% -25.4% -74.1%  
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -52.6% -98.4% -92.3% -97.8%  
United States of America +210% -15.8% +24.6% -44.1%  
Brazil +391% -23.9% +22.1% -37.8%  
Serbia +358% -27.1% +29.6% -56.4%  
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +271% -2.1% +57.7% -27.8%  
Sweden +335% -58.7% -31.2% -80.0%  
Costa Rica +41,908% +3.7% +3.9% -47.0%  

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

In July 2021, passenger traffic in the VINCI Airports network was down 63.3% compared to July 2019, reflecting an improvement in trend compared to previous months. The pick-up in activity is particularly positive in Portugal, France, Serbia and the American airports.

III-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

  July YTD at the end of July (7 months)
  % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019
VINCI Airports +70.5% -46.1% -14.2% -60.7%
Portugal (ANA) +82.3% -34.9% -1.7% -60.0%
United-Kingdom +77.0% -76.6% -67.6% -89.1%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +11.3% -52.5% -22.7% -56.1%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +388% -53.3% -18.1% -61.2%
France +72.5% -38.1% -10.4% -62.7%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +6.7% -90.4% -75.8% -90.9%
United States of America +42.4% -25.9% +4.4% -40.7%
Brazil +143% -14.2% +31.5% -19.1%
Serbia +98.4% -15.6% +28.4% -38.9%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +94.4% -8.9% +53.3% -17.5%
Sweden +223% -46.9% -21.0% -71.1%
Costa Rica +4,908% +12.3% +71.0% -17.4%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2021 Rueil Malmaison, 24 August 2021 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2021 I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic  JulyYTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2021/2020% change 2021/2019% change 2021/2020% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...