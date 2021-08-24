ProntoForms’ annual user conference EMPOWER’21 to bring together top field service leaders

The EMPOWER conference was created as part of ProntoForms’ commitment to sharing best practices and use cases, plus facilitating customer input in both the product roadmap and growth of the platform. This year EMPOWER’21 will be a virtual day—building on the strong success of last year’s virtual conference. Sessions will feature Fortune 500 field service leaders, Service Council and ServiceMax, industry analysts, and ProntoForms product experts.

OTTAWA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today their free virtual user conference, EMPOWER’21, on September 1st for partners, prospects, investors, and customers.

Customers, partners, prospects, and investors to connect on digital transformation best practices and field app innovation

The conference is based on the three key elements of a field organization that ProntoForms’ low-code platform empowers:

Empower your Operations – Hear from field service professionals, product experts, and ProntoForms’ implementation teams who build some of the best and brightest forms & apps.

– Hear from field service professionals, product experts, and ProntoForms’ implementation teams who build some of the best and brightest forms & apps. Empower your Technicians – Discover how Fortune 500 companies empower techs to raise customer satisfaction and complete work reliably.

– Discover how Fortune 500 companies empower techs to raise customer satisfaction and complete work reliably. Empower your Tech Stack – Learn how ProntoForms’ integrations tick and find out what features ProntoForms has in store.



During the conference, enterprise customers will present their experience using ProntoForms to achieve and exceed their digital transformation goals.

“Our EMPOWER’20 conference was an overwhelming success and switching to a more accessible virtual platform proved to be the right decision. We had over 620 registrants featuring speakers from Fortune 500 companies,” said Alvaro Pombo, ProntoForms’ Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “This year, we’re excited to offer feature deep-dives, solution-based sessions with tangible takeaways, and a pointed focus on connecting field service leaders. The past year and a half highlighted the importance of staying connected and we have roundtable discussions focused on the three empowers to encourage collaboration around product innovation and digital transformation. In that same vein, we also are excited to launch the ProntoForms Community at EMPOWER’21. There’s a lot of powerful content coming up.”

EMPOWER is free to attend on September 1st and all interested parties are welcome. Register here.

To see a comprehensive of presenters, please visit the registration page.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

